Spring Is the Best Time for Skiing. I Said It.

Ski towns, high in the mountains on both coasts of the United States, usually reach their most bustling incarnation between January and March. Once the snowmelt begins and flecks of greenery emerge from the powder, many skiers assume the party’s over. The meltage will be followed by rainfall, mud slicks, and similarly goopy weather conditions that don’t exactly scream, “Shred the gnar!”

Last April, when most travelers had stuck their alpine boots back in the closet, I was gliding around the piney labyrinth of cross-country trails at Trapp Family Lodge, in the foothills of Stowe, Vermont. Even with the snow in recession, there was enough left for Nordic action. Better yet, the absence of crowds in Stowe village yielded other benefits. On my last day, when torrential rain ruled out skiing, I pulled on my hiking boots and squelched my way to Moss Glen Falls—a monster of a cascade tucked away in the forest right outside of Stowe.

Embrace the quietude, the great value, and the unique ambience of springtime by spending your weekend in a thawing ski town.

Reason to ski in spring #1: Great value

Spring skiing season is a shoulder season for both western and eastern U.S. ski towns. While the snowpack at high-elevation ski resorts in the Rockies or the Sierras lingers longer—sometimes well into May—spring is unpredictable. A scorcher of a morning here, a spontaneous blizzard there, and, of course, temperatures that trend toward balmier summer weather may all be in play.

But less stable skiing conditions yield attractive hotel options for travelers who are flexible and open to activities beyond skiing. For example, those who are, say, interested in hiking trails or a hot stone massage at a spa. In New Hampshire’s White Mountain skiing hubs, like the North Conway region, last call for skiing usually happens around mid-April. This can be a prime time to score competitive prices at nearby resorts like Grand Summit Lodge at Attitash. If you miss the last skiable snow, you can bask in the heated outdoor pools, test your coordination skills on the resort’s pickleball courts, and motor into town for a rib-eye dinner at the White Mountain Cider Company.

Mountain views get even more spectacular without the winter crowds. Photo byNG-Spacetime/Shutterstock

Reason to ski in spring #2: Fewer crowds

Whether you lean toward double black diamond runs or meditative cross-country trails, sharing the hills with hundreds during the winter can dampen the ambience. Take Snowbird Mountain, high in Utah’s Wasatch Range near Salt Lake City. The allure of deep powder and the proximity of the capital can lead to long lines at the lifts and at après eateries such as the Birdfeeder.

Springtime visitors have more freedom of movement—literally and logistically. You won’t have to suit up at dawn to beat the masses to the slopes; you’ll be able to explore more of Snowbird Mountain’s 2,500 acres of evergreen-flanked skiing runs. And when it’s time for a welcome glass of malbec, scoring a table at on-site joints like SeventyOne can be spontaneous.

Skiing in the spring allows you to embrace the snowy outdoors and rub elbows with locals. Courtesy of Palisades Tahoe

Reason to ski in spring #3: Authenticity

Few look forward to the tranquility of spring ski season like the people who live in ski towns. In the Truckee and Lake Tahoe region of California and Nevada, spring is a time for celebration. The peak season hordes have left, the upper slopes are flush with “corn snow”—a local moniker for the special kernel-like snow that forms each spring—and it’s now time to hit the slopes with friends.

Visiting a locale like Truckee–Tahoe during spring can feel as intimately social as stumbling on a neighborhood cookout. Whether you prefer checking out the party scene at Palisades Tahoe ski resort (ski in the morning and hit a concert after lunch) or taking a more serene run at Northstar California, near the Martis Valley, you’ll experience spring skiing as the locals know it.

Of course, not every spring skiing destination will check all three boxes: good deals, modest crowds, and homey vibes. But for my money, there are a few places across the country that are the total package.

Ski resorts ideal for spring skiing

Sunday River

Bethel, Maine

A self-described “four-season resort” in western Maine’s Mahoosuc Range, Sunday River boasts 139 trails that are just the beginning of a long list of attractions, including herbal-infused treatments at the Jordan Spa and midslope dining at the Mountain Room. Ten minutes down the road, the village of Bethel offers figurative and literal gems like the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum. Bonus: The scenic drive through Grafton Notch is a stunner.



Mount Baker Ski Area

Glacier, Washington

Skiers who don’t need the extravagances of a big resort can experience serious alpine ambience for lower prices at the Mount Baker Ski Area, which gets an average yearly snowfall of over 600 inches (gold medal territory, basically); it is in the Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest. The adjacent towns of Glacier and Deming feel less like tourist hubs and more like actual towns—with savory bites at Gunners Tex Mex BBQ and North Fork Brewery, and plenty of character-rich Airbnb and Vrbo listings.



Bromley Mountain

Manchester, Vermont

Southwestern Vermont’s Green Mountains offer a constellation of ski resorts, and Bromley Mountain is one of the giants, with a maze of trails through hardwood forests; many of them are ideal for beginners and families with kids. You’ll find plenty of cozy nourishment nearby. Set up basecamp in one of the rooms or cabins at Seesaw’s Lodge and if the snow is too fleeting, head into Manchester for a fly-fishing lesson at the Orvis store with its on-site pond or a farm-to-table feast at the Silver Fork.