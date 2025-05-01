12 Stunning Lake Getaways from the Twin Cities

Enjoying summer in Minnesota isn’t quite complete without visiting a lake or two. After all, the state is famous for its abundance of water. Plus, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is home to the vibrant metro area of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul—a perfect jumping-off point for a lake adventure.

Start with a visit to the Mall of America (conveniently found near the airport). Take in a Twins game at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis or a concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, home to the Minnesota Wild hockey team and the Minnesota Frost of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Then, enjoy a day or weekend trip to savor the peace, tranquility, beauty, and cooler weather offered by Minnesota’s Great Lake—Lake Superior, North America’s deepest lake—or the abundance of other bodies of water that all hold the promise of everything from outdoor activities to relaxation. Plan your perfect lake getaway with these destinations, all easily reachable from Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Kayak, fish, or stroll the waterfront in Duluth

Park Point Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

About 160 miles north of the metro area, you’ll find all kinds of accessible waterfront dining and accommodation options in Duluth on the shore of Lake Superior—the Great Lake that’s larger than the other four combined. Explore Canal Park Brewing for a burger and brew lakeside or look out over the city at Harbor 360, the rotating rooftop restaurant at the downtown Radisson Hotel Duluth-Harborview.

Take a dip in the water off picturesque Park Point Beach and get adventurous by touring the shoreline and spotting plovers from an inflatable kayak rented from Zenith Adventure or Day Tripper of Duluth. You can even cast a line for Superior’s famous whitefish, charter a guided fishing tour to find the sweetest fishing spots, or simply set sail on beautiful Superior. Keep an eye out for agates of all sizes that wash up from the mighty waves of Minnesota’s “inland sea.”

Hike, kayak, or bike Minnesota’s state and national parks

Silvery Bay Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Looking for a weekend refresh? Recharge in nature by hiking Tettegouche State Park or bring your kayak to paddle in Gooseberry Falls State Park, both nestled along scenic Highway 61 along the North Shore of Lake Superior and about three hours from Minneapolis and St. Paul.

For a more extended road trip, head further (about 300 miles north of Minneapolis and St. Paul) to explore the waterfalls and historical sites of Grand Portage National Monument, bordering Canada. If you only have a day, stay close to St. Paul by checking out Fort Snelling State Park, which lies in the city’s heart. The park is part of the Mississippi National River & Recreation Area, with free exhibits and ample urban recreation opportunities.

Shop the Brainerd Lakes Area or sauna at Silvae Spiritus

Madden’s on Gull Lake Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Andrew Parks

Nisswa is about 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis and St. Paul. You’ll have your pick of 14 lakes within three miles to waterski or simply float to your heart’s content, followed by craft brews and a little shopping in the celebrated downtown district. Take the family out on Nisswa Lake for tubing and swimming to cool off on those summer days.

Make it an overnight stay by booking well-known area resorts like Grand View Lodge, Breezy Point Resort, Cragun’s Resort, or Madden’s on Gull Lake. The whole family will love the opportunity to swim, paddle, rent a boat, or golf.

Check into a more secluded spot to enjoy forest bathing, wood-fired sauna sessions, and cold plunging at Silvae Spiritus, a retreat filled with recharging activities. It’s about 85 miles southeast of Nisswa for a weekend that will leave you truly relaxed.

Stay at Voyageurs National Park or Boundary Waters Canoe Area

For a more rustic lake experience essential to summer in Minnesota, Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) offer abundant fishing opportunities. Canoe through the many lakes and explore the beauty of BWCA (about 260 miles north of Minneapolis), then set up camp to sleep under the stars. A designated International Dark Sky Sanctuary, the BWCA is a perfect spot for stargazing.

If you’re not ready to camp, try International Falls for a hotel stay. You could also book the Cantilever Distillery + Hotel in Ranier, about 15 minutes from Voyageurs National Park’s Rainy Lake Visitor Center. (The park, approximately 280 miles north of Minneapolis, celebrates 50 years in 2025.) At the Visitor Center, you can talk with a ranger or hop on a tour boat—reserve your spot ahead of time, as the boats fill up quickly. Sandy Point Lodge in Kabetogama offers cabins and resort rooms. Grand Ely Lodge is ideal for exploring BWCA by day and enjoying an onsite restaurant before turning in at night.

Up for just a little (or a lot) more fishing? Head to Lake of the Woods, known as the “Walleye Capital of the World,” the northernmost point in the lower 48 states. It’s also home to more than 14,000 islands ripe for exploring.

Minnesota’s shores promise scenic beauty and adventure, from boating and fishing to hiking and agate hunting. With St. Paul and Minneapolis well-located to explore them all over a long weekend or longer, these trips will make your summer.

