This Coastal City was Just Chosen as the Location for a New Fishing Show

The Chesapeake Bay, one of the world’s most bountiful estuaries, has sustained life for thousands of years—and now its vibrant maritime culture and Virginia Beach’s saltwater fishing experiences star in a special episode of a new fishing show, Just Landed. Hosted by expert angler Jim Root, it features top ways to get outdoors and places to eat seafood in the destination, so Afar teamed up with Just Landed to share some of these travel tips.

With the world’s largest pleasure beach—38 miles of sun-soaked sand—Virginia Beach attracts the most travelers from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The lively oceanfront Boardwalk, complete with the iconic King Neptune statue, is straight out of a summer vacation dream. But as Root discovered, the city’s nearly half a million residents didn’t settle here by chance. The history of this place includes its proximity to Jamestown, Virginia’s first colony that European explorers settled after landing in the Chesapeake in 1607.

A father and son fish at Little Island Park Pier in Sandbridge. Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach’s fishing industry, a year-round commercial and recreational enterprise that peaked in the 1880s, played a significant role in developing the community and remains woven into its fabric. The abundant waters, home to 348 finfish species and 173 shellfish varieties, continue to produce 500 million pounds of seafood annually, offering an unmatched resource for fishing and seafood lovers in Virginia. You’ll find the fishing legacy alive in the shrimp trawlers setting out at dawn and the bustling seafood markets filled with the day’s fresh catch, just as Root did when visiting what locals affectionately call Neptune City.

Go fishing, crabbing, and more at Dockside Seafood and Fishing Center

Oceanfront fishing in Virginia Beach Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

The episode begins at Dockside Seafood and Fishing Center, the heart of Virginia Beach’s angling community, and yours should, too. This hub of seasoned fisherfolk blends expertise, marine heritage, and culinary delights. From half-day fishing trips led by local pros, dolphin cruises, or savoring just-caught fried shrimp and fresh oyster platters at the store’s restaurant, it’s an ideal place to get to know Virginia Beach’s deep bond with the water before heading out on the Bay.

Want to test your hand at catching blue crab? Dockside can point you in the right direction. The Atlantic Coast delicacy, known for its sweet, tender meat, is an authentic taste of Virginia Beach caught in crab pots from March through November that locals will tell you is a quintessential experience. Charter a crab boat to get your own fresh catch.

Eat like a local at Commune and Bubba’s

The ViBe Creative District is Virginia Beach’s fine arts neighborhood, filled with galleries, restaurants, museums, and boutiques steps from the beach. Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

In Virginia Beach, sustainable seafood shines brightest when paired with fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, a value the city’s culinary community embraces. At Commune, a sustainable restaurant nestled in the ViBe Creative District, diners—surfers, anglers, and artists—gather to fuel up with dishes like pulled pork hash or a vegetarian-friendly mushroom benedict.

At Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant, a family-owned former bait-and-tackle shop, you can enjoy seafood like crab cakes featuring blue crab meat and shrimp cocktail with views of the water—and of fishermen hauling in the day’s catch on the dock. It doesn’t get much fresher.

Fish for red drum and tuna

Rudee Inlet is a hub for fishing charters and restaurants. Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

Grab a bite before following in the footsteps of Root to chase the red drum with an outfitter like E-Fishinsea Sport Fishing Charters. These prized game fish flourish in salt and brackish waters, giving anglers from a boat or on shore a chance at a thrilling catch. A seasoned local guide can help you find the best spots for tailing “puppy drum,” as they’re affectionately known. May–November, you can go after another sought-after fish, bluefin tuna, in the Chesapeake.

Rudee Inlet is the go-to spot for fishing charters. It offers a sheltered spot with Virginia Beach’s only direct access to the Atlantic south of Chesapeake Bay’s mouth. The marina is also a popular docking place for private yachts. (Or you can charter a yacht with SeaEO.)

Dine on seafood and sip local beers in Sandbridge

After reeling in a trophy catch and working up an appetite, stop by Margie and Ray’s on the way to Sandbridge Beach. Established in 1964 by Margie and Ray Blanton as a small country store and tackle shop, this celebrated landmark (now run by their son, Thomas) serves some of Chesapeake Bay’s finest seafood.

Virginia Beach’s Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Courtesy of Visit Virginia Beach

It’s all part of what makes Virginia Beach so appealing—the beach is just the beginning. Beyond its shores lies an outdoor lover’s paradise, perfect for reeling in a great catch or paddling down the serene waters of the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge by kayak, with a cold pint from Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewery as the winning cap to a day well spent.