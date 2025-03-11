7 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Lakes You Need to Visit

If you’re looking for an epic lake vacation, Minnesota is a must-visit state. It’s home to more than 11,000 lakes—and just as many distinctive destinations and things to do. From rural to urban waterways to the mighty Lake Superior, Minnesota has a waterfront destination to suit any vibe. Living the lake life is all about getting out on the water, whether you go fishing, charter a houseboat, or rent a paddleboard. Minnesota’s shores promise adventure and beauty, waterfront dining, shopping, and plenty of walking and biking opportunities along miles of beautiful shoreline. Keep reading for the best ways to enjoy lake life in the state known as the Star of the North.

Go canoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Paddle your way through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

The Boundary Waters, about 300 miles north of Minneapolis and St. Paul, is your ticket to adventure in the pristine wilderness of northern Minnesota. Here, you can lake-hop among 1,000 bodies of water in the peaceful Superior National Forest, but you’ll want to bring (or rent) a canoe and camping supplies. You won’t find hotels, restaurants, or even electricity within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, but you’ll find serenity, hiking trails, camping sites (first come, first serve only), and plenty of wildlife among the trees. Other lodging options include hotels in Ely, Babbit, and Grand Marais or resorts and campgrounds along the Gunflint Trail and near Ely.

Escape to Bluefin Bay for a romantic weekend

Savor stunning views of Lake Superior. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Ryan Taylor

If you prefer a short getaway with the comforts of modern-day living, escape to Bluefin Bay in Tofte, about four hours north of Minneapolis or St. Paul. Expansive views of sparkling Lake Superior will greet you each morning, and adventures, like guided hikes, kayak lessons, and live music, will fill your days.

You could also add a trip to Lake Vermilion on the edge of the Mesabi Iron Range (where the majority of iron ore used in World War II was mined) to try your luck at Fortune Bay Resort Casino and explore the Bois Forte Heritage Center & Cultural Museum. Bois Forte, or “strong wood,” was the French name given to the Ojibwe (or Chippewa) people living in the densest forests of what is now northern Minnesota. The wetlands of Nett Lake, part of the Bois Forte reservation, are said to be the largest producer of wild rice in the United States.

Discover the many lakes in the Minneapolis area

Take the family kayaking on Bde Maka Ska. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Minnesota’s bounty of lakes includes plenty of urban areas, such as Lake Minnetonka, which is about 20 minutes west of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Dine on waterfront patios along Minnetonka while admiring the views, then hit up the local boutiques in Excelsior.

The Minneapolis Chain of Lakes, in the heart of Minneapolis, is a group of five lakes among 1,555 acres, with hiking and biking trails connecting them all. Admire the Minneapolis skyline from a rented canoe or paddle along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Bde Maka Ska (pronounced “buh-DAY ma-KAH skah”) before enjoying a quick bite at Pimento.

Golf and go wine tasting among Alexandria’s 200 lakes

Practice your swing at Alexandria Golf Club. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Alexandria, a town of about 15,000 about two hours from Minneapolis and St. Paul, offers small-town charm and more than 200 lakes. Take a beach day and relax along the sandy shores of Lake Carlos, or opt for waterskiing in the clear waters of Lake Le Homme Dieu.

Afterward, head to Carlos Creek Winery for a guided vineyard and winery tour followed by a wine tasting or sipping craft beer from 22 Northmen Brewing Company. Make a night of it with wood-fired pizza for a late dinner followed by live music near the vineyard. Alexandria’s thriving downtown has an inviting array of shops, such as Past & Present Home Gallery.

Shop, golf, hike, eat, and sip your way through the Brainerd Lakes Area

Unwind at Quarterdeck Resort Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Looking to combine lake life with plenty of shopping and entertainment? The Brainerd Lakes Area, about 145 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul, just might be your new favorite Minnesota destination thanks to its 465 lakes.

Get outdoors by taking a hike or bike ride on the 100-mile-long Paul Bunyan State Trail, casting a line for some fish on Gull Lake, embarking on an airborne adventure at Brainerd Zip Line, and practicing your putt at one of the many golf courses in the area. Fuel up at popular restaurants like Dock 77 at Quarterdeck Resort in Nisswa or Zorbaz on Gull Lake, then sample some local pours at Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter or 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company in Pequot Lakes. Shop charming downtown Nisswa, home to shops like Buffalo Plaid, Lake Latitude Boutique, Angry Minnow, and the Chocolate Ox, where candy and ice cream tempt kids of all ages.

Go (house)boating in Voyageurs National Park

Make a splash in Voyageurs National Park. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Voyageurs National Park, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, sits along the Canadian border in northern Minnesota, a little over two and a half hours from the Duluth airport. Much of the park can only be accessed by water for most of the year, so it’s a way to truly immerse yourself in Minnesota’s lakes.

During the summer, hop on an excursion boat for a tour lasting anywhere from one to five hours, or book a canoe tour for an even more distinctive experience. You can bring your own boat or, for the ultimate glamping experience, try renting a houseboat. Other lodging options include camping at Crane Lake, Kabetogama, or International Falls and staying at the Cantilever Distillery and Hotel, which you can only get to by boat. You could also stay close by at hotels in Grand Portage and Fortune Bay Resort & Casino near Tower.

Discover the trolls of Detroit Lakes

Hunt for trolls in Detroit Lakes. Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Usually, trolls belong in fairy tales. Not so with the trolls of Detroit Lakes. Sculptor Thomas Dambo created six large-scale troll figurines made of recycled wood, many of which are in the Detroit Lakes area (about 220 miles northwest of St. Paul or Minneapolis).

Finding the trolls is easy if you check out the official troll website, but you can make a game of it and decipher riddles to reveal their locations. Once you’ve spotted all the trolls, stroll through downtown Detroit Lakes; check out Bluebird Books, Bucks Mill Brewing, the Nines, Lit Decor & Gift, or shop the Shady Hollow Flea Market, which welcomes around 100 vendors each weekend in the summer.

Detroit Lakes is home to 400 lakes within a 25-mile area, so you’ll have plenty of fishing spots. Rent a boat, hire a local to guide you to the best fishing holes, or rent a canoe for an early-morning outing. If you crave a bit more entertainment and music, head to Shooting Star Casino, about 40 minutes north of Detroit Lakes.

Visiting the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge is perfect for bird enthusiasts, with more than 250 species documented, including majestic trumpeter swans and bald eagles—a relatively common sight in Minnesota. If you’re visiting in August and love country music, check out WE Fest Country Music Festival at the Soo Pass Ranch, which recently celebrated 40 years of concerts by stars like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Whether you’re after adventure, relaxation, or simply a scenic view, Minnesota’s shorelines offer many ways to enjoy the lake life all year. In every destination, the Star of the North’s waterfront attractions promise unforgettable experiences.

