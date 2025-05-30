7 Beautiful Places to Explore at a Slower Pace

More and more travelers are embracing the art of slow travel, skipping the see-every-hotspot approach in favor of extended stays that go off the beaten path. Sure, you can plan your own longer, more mindful trip, but there’s perhaps no more rewarding way to dive deep into a destination than with &Beyond’s slow-travel journeys. A pioneer in highly curated tours that pair connection and authenticity with luxury, &Beyond designs slow-travel itineraries that are like reset buttons for the soul, allowing you to savor experiences so you can let the subtleties of the landscape and culture shift your perspective. Enjoying meaningful cultural experiences, immersing yourself in your surroundings, and soaking in surreal sights like snow-capped volcanoes, otherworldly desert landscapes, and spectacular wildlife—this is what &Beyond is all about.

Experience extraordinary culture and nature in Bhutan

Guests of &Beyond enjoy an ideal balance of incredible adventure and relaxing downtime, while becoming deeply in sync with the land through immersive cultural activities. Experience the life-changing enchantment of Bhutan—complemented by the luxury of private travel—on a 10-day journey through the country, exploring from the mountainous splendor of Punakha to the vivid green expanse of the Phobjikha Valley.

A Family Suite at the Punakha River Lodge, Bhutan Courtesy of &Beyond

You’ll visit remote Buddhist villages and ancient monasteries, including the iconic Tiger’s Nest Monastery. Built on a cliff nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, it’s one of the most memorable holy sites in the world. Another exquisite location is the Punakha River Lodge, nestled in the picturesque leafy hills above the Mo Chhu River, with the snow-dusted Himalayas in the distance.

Immerse yourself in the outdoors in South America

Known for its alpine mountains and sapphire-blue lakes, Chile’s lake district is also a destination filled with stunning natural beauty. The 7 Wonders in 7 Days at &Beyond Vira Vira is a weeklong journey of trekking in majestic national parks, soaring above the lava crater of the Villarrica Volcano on a scenic helicopter ride, and horseback riding among open prairies and lush forests. Your home base for the week is &Beyond Vira Vira, where you’ll feast on delicious farm-to-table fare and find deep peace with a restorative wellness treatment, accompanied by the soundtrack of the crystal-clear waters of the Liucura River.

&Beyond Vira Vira Courtesy of &Beyond

You can also luxuriate in slow travel with &Beyond Amazon Explorer, a sublime river yacht experience that takes you through the heart of the Peruvian rainforest. With 15 suites, the Amazon Explorer offers serenity and stillness among the rich biodiversity and pristine wilderness found only in the Amazon’s protected areas. Linger on the sundeck, drink in the amazing jungle-and-river views, and slow down to the beat of nature’s rhythm.

See awe-inspiring landscapes in Namibia and South Africa

Rejuvenating travel defines &Beyond’s slow-travel trips. Itineraries by &Beyond let guests revel in the rich tapestry of the landscape and private experiences curated to their specific tastes. Marvel at one of Africa’s most compelling regions with 7 Wonders in 7 Days at Sossusvlei Desert Lodge, an intimate, seven-night journey to the Namib, the world’s oldest living desert.

Set on a private reserve among ancient, towering dunes and stark, lunar-like plains, the Sossusvlei Desert Lodge blends seamlessly into the landscape. By day, travelers enjoy exclusive outdoor excursions, from climbing the sky-high Big Dune to flying over the region in a hot air balloon. By night, reconnect with yourself and nature with an authentic African spa treatment and a starry spectacle—the Namib is one of the best stargazing spots on the planet.

Phinda Private Game Courtesy of &Beyond

Thanks to &Beyond’s strong dedication to conservation and community support, guests can make a positive, lasting impact as part of their trip. On a slow-travel journey to Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa, you have the chance to participate in conservation experiences that protect Phinda’s endangered species. Witness and aid with the darting of a rhino, elephant collaring, and other activities that help ensure the safety and well-being of these magnificent creatures.

With a distinctly authentic touch, Phinda also facilitates community visits and excursions with the residents of nearby Zulu villages to help guests gain firsthand knowledge of the various projects that &Beyond runs. You can extend your South African stay even further to fully take advantage of other highlights, like private Big Five safaris and impeccable lodging in untouched wilderness. Like all of &Beyond’s longer trips, this is slow travel at its finest.