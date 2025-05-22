Kristen Pope is a freelance writer covering travel, wildlife, outdoor adventure, astronomy, and how people connect with the natural world. She’s always on the lookout for opportunities to explore nature and see wildlife, whether hiking in Japan, viewing penguins in Antarctica, or gazing at the night sky close to her home in the Tetons. She writes about her adventures for a wide array of publications, including National Geographic, Smithsonian, Robb Report, and Lonely Planet.