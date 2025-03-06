Standing before a field carpeted with flowers is a beloved, awe-inspiring tradition around the world. There are plenty of places to catch a riot of spring and summer colors—without destroying nature in the process. Here’s where to find the world’s most popular blooms in abundance, plus other places where you’ll experience world-class wildflower viewing.

Just remember: Look but don’t touch.

Cherry blossoms in Japan

February–April

Japan is known as the place to go for cherry blossoms. The first blooms happen in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and move northward, where the last of the blooms can be seen in Hokkaido around the end of April. During this period visitors participate in hanami, a centuries-old practice of viewing and contemplating cherry blossoms. The pink trees can be appreciated throughout the country, but the Philosopher’s Path in Kyoto and Mount Yoshino in Nara are some locales that are especially gorgeous..

The Japan Meteorological Corporation offers updates on its website for those who want the most current predictions.

The annual cherry blossom blooms create a beautiful backdrop to Washington, D.C.’s iconic landmarks. Photo by Andy He/Unsplash

Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

March–April

Thankfully, U.S. travelers don’t have to leave the country to see a fantastic cherry blossom show. The trees first came to the Washington, D.C., in 1909 when then Tokyo mayor Yukio Ozaki donated 2,000 of them. Now, there are around 3,800 trees spread throughout D.C. monuments and landmarks, with the most famous areas being the National Mall and Tidal Basin.

In 2025, the National Park Service forecasts that Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom between March 28 and 31. Those days are predicted to be when 70 percent of the flowers are open, making it the best period to see the flowers at their fullest.

Near Amsterdam, the 79-acre Keukenhof gardens feature 800 varieties of tulips and approximately 7 million blooming bulbs. Photo by Hurricane Hank/Shutterstock

Tulips in the Netherlands

Late March–mid-May

Wooden shoes aside, there is nothing more synonymous with the Netherlands than tulips—there’s even a museum in Amsterdam dedicated to the flower.

Although you may spot a thousand bouquets at the country’s outdoor markets, the best place to see peak tulip pageantry is at Keukenhof park in Lisse, about a half hour from Amsterdam. Throughout the spring, 7 million bulbs bloom across Keukenhof’s 79 acres, including 800 varieties of tulip. Crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, and lilies add to this coat of many colors. For thinner crowds, go on a weekday or before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

Ophrys insectifera (aka fly orchid) is named for its resemblance to the house pest. Photo by Sandrine Rouja

Orchids in France

March–July

From March through July, the Dordogne region of southwest France is blanketed with nearly 50 varieties of wild orchid. Fly, pyramidal, and bird’s nest are the most common types, with colors ranging from hot pink to creamy white to scallion green.

While you can spot some flowers on the sides of highways, the best way to see them in all their floral glory is on foot or via a leisurely horseback ride. The Vézère Valley has 420 miles of marked trails winding through forest and meadow. English-language maps for select routes area are available at the Vézère tourism information desks in Les Eyzies, Le Bugue, Rouffignac, Limeuil, and Montignac.

Lavender grows all over the world and can be used for culinary and aromatic purposes. Photo by StevanZZ/Shutterstock

Lavender in Provence, France

Mid-June–mid-July

The world’s most famous lavender fields are in Provence, France. To see the sea of purple, most travelers head north of Aix-en-Provence to the Luberon and Verdon plateaus. The best way to enjoy the flower show is to rent a car and drive throughout the region, stopping at producers like Terraroma for a photo and artisan goods.

From South Africa to South Korea, our global obsession with this purple plant goes beyond France. The village of Tihany on the Tihany Peninsula in Hungary is one example, being home to some of the lushest lavender fields in Europe. The frenzy of amethyst flowers usually erupts at the Lake Balaton plantation in July, give or take a month, and it is accompanied by hundreds of darting butterflies. Head to the Lavender House Visitor Centre at the eastern gate of the Bakony-Balaton Geopark to get oriented and learn why the area’s volcanic soil is suited for growing lavender.

Perennial lupins typically bloom in Chile during November and December. Photo by Pav-Pro Photography Ltd/Shutterstock

Lupines in Chilean Patagonia

November–December

You can often find these sugary pink, magenta, and pomegranate flowers blooming everywhere from Wyoming to New Zealand. But they also pop up in the meadows and grasslands of more remote destinations—places like Chilean Patagonia. Called chochos, the flowers can grow waist and even chest high. A perfect place to spot them is along Chile’s Route 7, aka the Carretera Austral highway, running 770 miles from Puerto Montt to Villa O’Higgins. They also flourish along the banks of the Rio el Canal and the brilliant blue Lago General Carrera. The shoulder-season month of November, headed into December, is prime time for flower viewing in this corner of the Southern Hemisphere.

The small town of Crested Butte, about four hours southwest of Denver, is nicknamed the “Wildflower Capital of Colorado” thanks to its colorful blooms. Photo by Hale Kell/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in Colorado

June–August

While wildflowers start popping up in Colorado’s eastern plains in April and May, the western Rockies won’t see the ultimate explosion of petals until the summer months.

Crested Butte, a small ski town about four hours southwest of Denver, is so blessed with stupendous mountain blooms, it has been nicknamed the Wildflower Capital of Colorado. It hosts the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival in July, with programming that includes wildflower hikes, art workshops, photography classes, garden tours, and lectures on medicinal wildflowers.

Japan’s cherry blossoms get the most attention, but a hunt to spot azaleas will get you off the beaten track. Photo by Naru7/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in Kyushu, Japan

Mid-May–early June

One flower that receives considerably less attention in Japan than the cherry blossom is the humble Kyushu azalea, or miyamakirishima, which grows in wild abundance on the volcanic plateaus of Kyushu Island. The alpine plant is a member of the rhododendron family and produces similar pinkish-reddish-purplish flowers. Bonus: Because Kyushu azaleas hit their zenith between spring and summer, travelers may avoid some of the typical cherry blossom–seeking crowds.

A hike in the Dolomites during the summer will include plenty of pretty blooms. Photo by Michael Thaler/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in the Dolomites, Italy

April–August

Edelweiss, poppies, gentians, saxifrages, forget-me-nots—these are a handful of the storybook flora that hikers may encounter when trekking in the Italian Alps. From late April onward, the grassy knolls around Cortina, aka the Pearl of the Dolomites, spring to life. Fluttery alpine snowbells appear shortly after snowmelt, which at higher altitudes can be as late as June. At the peak of summer (mid-July to mid-August), visitors might glimpse rare silvery cranesbill (a type of geranium), and Campanula morettiana (endemic to northern Italy) also debut around this time, brightening up protected lands within the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park.

The ultimate wildflower-viewing experience includes visits to the beauteous Monte Faverghera and Cansiglio botanical gardens, a challenging six-hour bud-spotting crawl along the Tre Clime di Lavaredo, and a walk through the Alpe di Siusi, a flower-filled meadow at an elevation of 6,562 feet.

Mulla Mulla flowers are native to Australia. Photo by TravelLight/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in Western Australia

August–October

More than 12,000 wildflower species—60 percent of them endemic—have been identified in Western Australia, a swath of land that covers 1 million square miles. You could spend all summer exploring fields cloaked with daisies and footpaths lined with native roses—or you could head to 815,160-acre Fitzgerald River National Park.

A core part of the UNESCO World Heritage Biosphere Reserve, it is located in the shires of Jerramungup and Ravensthorpe, on the territory’s southern coast. About 1,800 species of flowering plants thrive here, making it one of the largest and most botanically diverse regions on the planet. Of those flowering plants, 250 are considered rare and 62 are known to only grow within the confines of the park. These include scarlet banksia, royal hakea, qualup bell, and unusual varieties of eucalyptus and bottlebrush.

Reaching the Valley of Flowers National Park requires a 9.5-mile hike from Govind Ghat, the most accessible town via road. Photo by Yakthai/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in India

July–August

In winter, UNESCO-protected Flowers National Park in North Chamoli, about 300 miles northeast of New Delhi, is blanketed in snow and ice. But after it thaws, this little corner of the western Himalayas could pass for a Monet painting. Uttarakhand’s premiere alpine flower destination sits just west of the rugged Nanda Devi National Park and almost 11,000 feet above the sea. Together, they form part of the 552,710-acre Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. Botanists have been trekking to the Valley of Flowers for decades, studying its myriad buds—around 500 species of flowering plants—and long before that, yogis and poets made the epic pilgrimage.

In July and August, the mountain landscape is painted with orchids, poppies, marigolds, daisies, anemones, and golden lilies.

The best time to see California’s wildflowers is during a “super bloom” in Death Valley National Park—but it only happens every 10 to 15 years. Photo by Phitha Tanpairoj/Shutterstock

Wildflowers in California

March–May

All across the Golden State, wildflowers like the yellow-orange California poppy come to life in the spring. The best time to go depends on the area within the state, but in general March to May is the prime period to spot colorful flora. You might even catch the occasional super bloom when rainfall is just right. (Unfortunately, dry conditions indicate that 2025 won’t be the year for such a spectacle.)

But prepare for the future! Because Death Valley is one of the most well-known places to experience the elusive super bloom. It occurs every 10 to 15 years—the last one was in 2016—and covers the Mojave Desert in fields of desert gold, white “gravel ghost,” and purple phacelia from February all the way to July.

The Bluebonnet House is said to be the most photographed home in Texas. Photo by Todd S. Holder/Shutterstock

Bluebonnets in Texas

January–April

Texas’s state flower is a sign that spring has come to the Lone Star State. The blue-purple plant can reach anywhere from six inches to about a foot and a half tall in height, making it hard to miss. The first few months of the year are a great time to spot the six different types of bluebonnets that grow within Texas; you may see them while driving thanks to seeding efforts from the state, but spots like the the Bluebonnet House and Wildseed Farms offer a place to stop at your leisure and, er, smell the flowers.

This article originally appeared online in April 2019; it was updated on March 6, 2025, to include current information.