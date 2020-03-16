The Pacific Northwest state of Washington is one of many places around the world to respectfully enjoy wildflower blooms.

Whether you want to sigh over sunflowers or ogle orchids, here are some of the best places across the globe to get your flower fix.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. Standing before a field carpeted with flowers can be awe inspiring. There are plenty of places to catch a riot of spring and summer colors—without destroying nature in the process. Here's where to find five of the world's most popular blooms in abundance, plus other places where you'll experience world-class wildflower viewing. Just remember: Look but don't touch. If you're searching for specific blooms Photo by Hurricane Hank/Shutterstock Near Amsterdam, the 79-acre Keukenhof gardens feature 800 varieties of tulips and approximately 7 million blooming flower bulbs. Tulips Wooden shoes aside, there is nothing more synonymous with Holland than tulips. Though you may spot a thousand bouquets at the country's outdoor markets, the best place to see peak tulip pageantry is at Keukenhof park in Lisse, about a half hour from Amsterdam. From late March to mid-May, 7 million bulbs bloom across Keukenhof's 79 acres, including 800 varieties of tulip. Crocuses, daffodils, hyacinths, and lilies add to this coat of many colors. To learn about the history of the coveted tulip, stop by the "Tulipomania" exhibition at Keukenhof's Juliana Pavilion. For thinner crowds, go on a weekday or before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m. Related Where to See Spring Tulips in Amsterdam Photo by Sandrine Rouja Ophrys insectifera (aka fly orchid) is named for its resemblance to the house pest. Orchids From March through July, the Dordogne region of southwest France is blanketed with nearly 50 varieties of wild orchid. Fly, pyramidal, and bird's nest are the most common types, with colors ranging from hot pink to creamy white to delicate scallion green. While some flowers can be spotted on the sides of highways, the best way to see them in all their floral glory is on foot or via a leisurely horseback ride. The Vézère Valley has 420 miles of marked trails winding through forest and meadow. English-language maps for select routes are sold at the Vézère tourism information desks in Les Eyzies, Le Bugue, Rouffignac, Limeuil, and Montignac. Photo by Keith Michael Taylor/Shutterstock The state of Georgia is home to a number of sunflower farms. Sunflowers Although sunflower seeds were first commercially cultivated in Russia, the plant is actually native to North America. Now, sunflower farms with fields full of the towering flower abound in the United States, especially southern states like Georgia. At the Anderson's Sunflower Farm in Cumming, Georgia, payday hits in July and lasts only two weeks. Here, you can wander the fields with a camera in hand—or a pair of gardening shears. (Visitors are welcome to pick their own sunflowers or buy a half-dozen or dozen already cut.) At Copper Creek Farm in Calhoun, 90 minutes west, visitors can stroll through fields brimming with thousands of enormous, mood-boosting sunflowers from mid-June through mid-July.

Edelweiss, poppies, gentians, saxifrages, forget-me-nots—these are a handful of the storybook flora that hikers may encounter when trekking in the Italian Alps. From late April onward, the grassy knolls around Cortina, aka the Pearl of the Dolomites, spring to life. Fluttery alpine snowbells appear shortly after snowmelt, which at higher altitudes can be as late as June. At the peak of summer (mid-July to mid-August), visitors might glimpse rare silvery cranesbill (a type of geranium), and Campanula morettiana (endemic to northern Italy) also make their debut around this time, brightening up protected lands within the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park. The ultimate wildflower-viewing experience includes visits to the beauteous Monte Faverghera and Cansiglio botanical gardens, a challenging six-hour bud-spotting crawl along the Tre Clime di Lavaredo, and a walk through the Alpe di Siusi, a flower-filled meadow at an elevation of 6,562 feet. Pick up a copy of Gillian Price’s Walking in the Dolomites (Cicerone, 2017) before you go: The well-regarded guidebook covers 25 multi-day routes, including many that wend through the mountains’ showiest quarters. Buy it: $22, amazon.com Photo by TravelLight/Shutterstock Mulla Mulla flowers (pictured above) are native to Australia. Fitzgerald River National Park, Western Australia More than 12,000 wildflower species—60 percent of them endemic—have been identified in Western Australia, a swath of land that covers 1 million square miles. You could spend all summer exploring fields cloaked with daisies and footpaths lined with native roses—or you could head to 815,160-acre Fitzgerald River National Park. A core part of the UNESCO World Heritage Biosphere Reserve, it is located in the shires of Jerramungup and Ravensthorpe, on the territory’s southern coast. Along with 22 species of mammal and 200 species of bird, around 1,800 species of flowering plant thrive here, making it one of the largest and most botanically diverse regions on the planet. Of those flowering plants, 250 are considered rare and 62 are known to only grow within the confines of the park. These include scarlet banksia, royal hakea, qualup bell, and unusual varieties of eucalyptus and bottlebrush. The Fitzgerald is carved into two recreational nuclei; the rest is protected wilderness, closed to traffic. To stay as close to the flowers as possible, book a solar-powered, self-catering chalet or cabin at the 40-acre Quaalup Homestead Wilderness Retreat, in the western part of the park near Bremer Bay. Photo by Yakthai/Shutterstock Reaching the Valley of Flowers National Park requires a 9.5-mile hike from Govind Ghat, the most accessible town via road. Valley of Flowers National Park, India In the winter months, this UNESCO-protected national park in North Chamoli, about 300 miles northeast of New Delhi, is blanketed in snow and ice. But after it thaws, this little corner of the western Himalayas could pass for a Monet painting. Uttarakhand’s premiere alpine flower destination sits just west of the rugged Nanda Devi National Park and almost 11,000 feet above the sea. Together, they form part of the 552,710-acre Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. Botanists have been trekking to the Valley of Flowers for decades, studying its myriad buds—498 species of flowering plants, at last count—and long before that, yogis and poets made the epic pilgrimage. The closest airport is in Jolly Grant, 183 miles away; the nearest railway is in Rishikesh, 171 miles away. Govind Ghat is the most accessible town via road, but even from there you still have to hike 9.5 miles on foot to reach the Valley. In July and August, the breathtaking mountain landscape is painted with orchids, poppies, marigolds, daisies, anemones, and golden lilies. Such a spectacular show, staged anywhere less remote, would surely be ruined by overtourism. This article originally appeared online in April 2019; it was updated on March 16, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.