Pia Riverola’s Latest Photo Book Will Make You Rethink the Everyday Moments of Travel

A lace tablecloth in Sicily, a taxi seat in Japan, a single bloom in Barcelona: Spanish photographer Pia Riverola’s attention to light and shadow transforms commonplace objects into images of delight and warmth. These daily details form the subject of her second book, Días (Loose Joints, 2024), which draws from her travels in some of the world’s most popular destinations.
“I love spaces frequented by locals, rather than those dictated by trends,” Riverola says. “Even if these places don’t have the most extraordinary cuisine or breathtaking views, they offer something more profound—a genuine connection and sense of place.”
Born in Barcelona, the 35-year-old photographer credits her grandfather for inspiring her love of photography. When she was 12, he gave her a Minolta camera, which she started carrying with her to school and on family trips. Riverola moved to New York City after college and started to photograph everyday life to help keep friends and family updated: “It felt almost like journaling, but with photos,” she says.
Riverola now photographs fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Loewe, and Balenciaga and is based in Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Shot over the course of six years and 17 countries and on the continent of Antarctica, the images in Días are presented without captions. “While you can notice the distinctiveness of each place,” she says, “one image subtly leads to another.”
The key to finding authenticity when traveling, she says, is embracing spontaneity. “These days, trips often become packed itineraries filled with countless reservations,” Riverola says. “If I become more open to accepting and appreciating whatever comes my way, it leads to genuine joy and a more unexpected and exciting experience.”