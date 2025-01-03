Travel InspirationIn the Magazine
By Amy Alipio
  •  January 03, 2025

Pia Riverola’s Latest Photo Book Will Make You Rethink the Everyday Moments of Travel

In her new book, photographer Pia Riverola celebrates the shared wonder of everyday moments from Tokyo to Portofino.

Many red-roofed buses on street in Hong Kong (L); a flamingo with head hidden by tall grass (R)

In Hong Kong, red-roofed public buses inch along a busy street. Isla Isabela in the Galápagos is home to colonies of American flamingos. The stilt-legged birds are best spotted at Flamingo Lagoon.

Photos by Pia Riverola

A lace tablecloth in Sicily, a taxi seat in Japan, a single bloom in Barcelona: Spanish photographer Pia Riverola’s attention to light and shadow transforms commonplace objects into images of delight and warmth. These daily details form the subject of her second book, Días (Loose Joints, 2024), which draws from her travels in some of the world’s most popular destinations.

Child standing near large baskets and holding plant (L); closeup of several resting sea lions (C); two people embracing, one in pool, the other reclined on deck (R)

Far left and far right: By focusing on ordinary moments—a child gathering plants in a garden in Laos, a couple enjoying a sun-soaked day by the water in Portofino, Italy—Riverola spotlights the human bonds that cross borders. “I believe there are certain habits and routines that transcend location,” she says. “Practices that everyone engages in, regardless of context.”
Center: “In the Galápagos Islands, while on assignment, I found a variety of animals living in their natural habitat, mostly untouched by human interference,” Riverola says. “Sea lions lounged under the midday sun, resting peacefully beside the water, where they would soon bathe and swim in the warm equatorial currents.”

Photos by Pia Riverola

“I love spaces frequented by locals, rather than those dictated by trends,” Riverola says. “Even if these places don’t have the most extraordinary cuisine or breathtaking views, they offer something more profound—a genuine connection and sense of place.”

Born in Barcelona, the 35-year-old photographer credits her grandfather for inspiring her love of photography. When she was 12, he gave her a Minolta camera, which she started carrying with her to school and on family trips. Riverola moved to New York City after college and started to photograph everyday life to help keep friends and family updated: “It felt almost like journaling, but with photos,” she says.

People dining in Tokyo café at night, with two round red lanterns above (L); closeup of coral-colored, cup-shaped bloom spotted with white (R)

“When looking for restaurants online, I am drawn to the charm of a place with few reviews, rather than the widely celebrated spots,” photographer Pia Riverola says. In a photo of a busy, neon-lit restaurant in Tokyo, viewers can almost hear the hum of conversation. Corpse flowers bloom once every 4 to 10 years, for about 48 hours. Riverola photographed this infamously pungent tropical plant during its ephemeral flowering at Lyon Arboretum in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. “I remember thinking how lucky I was to experience it,” she says.

Photos by Pia Riverola

Riverola now photographs fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Loewe, and Balenciaga and is based in Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Shot over the course of six years and 17 countries and on the continent of Antarctica, the images in Días are presented without captions. “While you can notice the distinctiveness of each place,” she says, “one image subtly leads to another.”

Splashes of bright colors in abstract image (L); two smiling people on motorcycle entering tunnel (R)

Riverola travels frequently to Japan, in part because she is drawn to the country’s “unique blend of modernity and tradition.” She shot this image in Osaka. And in a remote area of Colombia, Riverola captured a joyful ride. “Their smiles were radiant against the breath-taking backdrop of the canyon roads winding along the Guáitara River in Ipiales. The simple beauty of that fleeting moment left an indelible impression.”

Photos by Pia Riverola

The key to finding authenticity when traveling, she says, is embracing spontaneity. “These days, trips often become packed itineraries filled with countless reservations,” Riverola says. “If I become more open to accepting and appreciating whatever comes my way, it leads to genuine joy and a more unexpected and exciting experience.”

Amy Alipio
Amy Alipio is a travel writer and the former managing editor of National Geographic Travel. Her instagram is @amyalipio.
From Our Partners
Two buildings in Mathildenhöhe, Germany, designed in the early modernist style
Art + Architecture
An Architecture Lover’s Dream Tour Through Germany
Sponsored by
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by
A person in a brightly colored, elaborate costume with a head dress and mask in Chile's Arica’s La Fuerza del Sol festival.
Food + Drink
7 Food Festivals in Chile Worth Planning Your Trip Around
Sponsored by
Horses running through an open greed field in Torres del Paine, Magallanes, Chile.
Outdoor Adventure
Discover the Pristine, Untamed Patagonian Paradise That Few Travelers Ever See
Sponsored by
A view of Villarrica Lake and a snow-covered moutain behind it in Pucón, Chile
Road Trips
Road Trip Through Chile’s Stunning Lake District
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A snowy landscape as seen through an igloo-style bubble hotel room, with a grey linen covered bed.
Outdoor Adventure
Hot Take: Glamping Is Better in the Winter
January 03, 2025 11:04 AM
 · 
Maggie Fuller
Woman in orange shirt touches large incense burner and other hands also touch the object
Art + Culture
The Quest to Create the Most Accessible Museum in the World
January 03, 2025 10:32 AM
 · 
M. Leona Godin
AFR010125_Places_Unpacked.jpg
In the Magazine
How Mobility Issues Changed the Way I Plan Travel With My Mom
January 02, 2025 03:30 PM
 · 
Latria Graham
This Grand Deluxe King room at the Surrey has two wingback chairs and a table along with two windows.
Stay Here Next
This Century-Old NYC Landmark Is Now a Luxury Hotel—Here’s What It’s Like
December 31, 2024 05:56 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado

See More