Pia Riverola’s Latest Photo Book Will Make You Rethink the Everyday Moments of Travel

A lace tablecloth in Sicily, a taxi seat in Japan, a single bloom in Barcelona: Spanish photographer Pia Riverola’s attention to light and shadow transforms commonplace objects into images of delight and warmth. These daily details form the subject of her second book, Días (Loose Joints, 2024), which draws from her travels in some of the world’s most popular destinations.

Far left and far right: By focusing on ordinary moments—a child gathering plants in a garden in Laos, a couple enjoying a sun-soaked day by the water in Portofino, Italy—Riverola spotlights the human bonds that cross borders. “I believe there are certain habits and routines that transcend location,” she says. “Practices that everyone engages in, regardless of context.”

Center: “In the Galápagos Islands, while on assignment, I found a variety of animals living in their natural habitat, mostly untouched by human interference,” Riverola says. “Sea lions lounged under the midday sun, resting peacefully beside the water, where they would soon bathe and swim in the warm equatorial currents.” Photos by Pia Riverola

“I love spaces frequented by locals, rather than those dictated by trends,” Riverola says. “Even if these places don’t have the most extraordinary cuisine or breathtaking views, they offer something more profound—a genuine connection and sense of place.”

Born in Barcelona, the 35-year-old photographer credits her grandfather for inspiring her love of photography. When she was 12, he gave her a Minolta camera, which she started carrying with her to school and on family trips. Riverola moved to New York City after college and started to photograph everyday life to help keep friends and family updated: “It felt almost like journaling, but with photos,” she says.

“When looking for restaurants online, I am drawn to the charm of a place with few reviews, rather than the widely celebrated spots,” photographer Pia Riverola says. In a photo of a busy, neon-lit restaurant in Tokyo, viewers can almost hear the hum of conversation. Corpse flowers bloom once every 4 to 10 years, for about 48 hours. Riverola photographed this infamously pungent tropical plant during its ephemeral flowering at Lyon Arboretum in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i. “I remember thinking how lucky I was to experience it,” she says. Photos by Pia Riverola

Riverola now photographs fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Loewe, and Balenciaga and is based in Los Angeles and Mexico City.

Shot over the course of six years and 17 countries and on the continent of Antarctica, the images in Días are presented without captions. “While you can notice the distinctiveness of each place,” she says, “one image subtly leads to another.”

Riverola travels frequently to Japan, in part because she is drawn to the country’s “unique blend of modernity and tradition.” She shot this image in Osaka. And in a remote area of Colombia, Riverola captured a joyful ride. “Their smiles were radiant against the breath-taking backdrop of the canyon roads winding along the Guáitara River in Ipiales. The simple beauty of that fleeting moment left an indelible impression.” Photos by Pia Riverola

The key to finding authenticity when traveling, she says, is embracing spontaneity. “These days, trips often become packed itineraries filled with countless reservations,” Riverola says. “If I become more open to accepting and appreciating whatever comes my way, it leads to genuine joy and a more unexpected and exciting experience.”

