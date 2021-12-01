November / December 2021

These days I watch endless episodes of vintage Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with my two school-age daughters. “Look for the helpers,” Fred Rogers famously said. “You will always find people who are helping.” That sentiment has resonated with me during the last 18 months as I’ve thought a lot about the word “care” and the role of travelers as stewards and protectors of our planet, one another, and ourselves.

How can our travels make a positive impact during a pandemic, a climate emergency, and an economic and racial reckoning? How can we travel sustainably in a way that truly empowers communities, celebrates the rich diversity of the world, mitigates and helps tackle the ongoing global environmental crisis, and also leaves us enriched when we return? And most importantly, how is what I just wrote not mere lip service?

As I think about where travel is going—where travel must go—here’s my attempt at a North Star to guide both travelers and the travel industry today:

  • Travel must intentionally do more good than harm.
  • Travel must be radically inclusive and celebrate all of us equitably.
  • Travel must strengthen the economic resilience of local communities.
  • Travel must promote empathy and demonstrate that we have more in common than what we think divides us.

Lofty? Maybe. Idealistic? Perhaps—but we’ve devoted this whole issue to these themes, from the myriad ways travel can be a force for good and a celebration of Black Cuba to the ethics of voluntourism and one writer’s view on her hometown of Minneapolis through an Indigenous lens. As you read these stories, I invite you to ask yourself what fuels your sense of social responsibility when it comes to travel.

Safe travels,

Julia Cosgrove

Editor in Chief

The True Heart of California's Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
Chris Colin
The True Heart of California’s Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
 · 
Chris Colin
Discover a Side of Indigenous Canada at Métis Crossing, Newly Expanding in 2022
Debbie Olsen
Discover a Side of Indigenous Canada at Métis Crossing, Newly Expanding in 2022
December 01, 2021 02:29 PM
 · 
Debbie Olsen
Find the "Real" Jamaica in This Laid-Back Neighborhood
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Find the “Real” Jamaica in This Laid-Back Neighborhood
December 01, 2021 02:26 PM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Hike Turkey's Carian Trail, Ponder the History of Western Civilization
Jenna Scatena
Hike Turkey’s Carian Trail, Ponder the History of Western Civilization
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
 · 
Jenna Scatena
Around the World in 39 Places
Around the World in 39 Places
December 01, 2021 02:19 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Get Outside in Luxor, Egypt, to Walk Among the Kings
Colleen Kinder
Get Outside in Luxor, Egypt, to Walk Among the Kings
December 01, 2021 02:25 PM
 · 
Colleen Kinder
A Road Trip Through Abu Dhabi Reveals Its History
Nicola Chilton
A Road Trip Through Abu Dhabi Reveals Its History
December 01, 2021 02:28 PM
 · 
Nicola Chilton
Singapore's Geylang Neighborhood Is Developing a New Reputation as a Foodie Hot Spot
Lester V. Ledesma
Singapore’s Geylang Neighborhood Is Developing a New Reputation as a Foodie Hot Spot
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
 · 
Lester V. Ledesma
Sri Lanka Has Come Into Its Own as a Nature Lover's Paradise
Zinara Rathnayake
Sri Lanka Has Come Into Its Own as a Nature Lover’s Paradise
December 01, 2021 02:30 PM
 · 
Zinara Rathnayake
As the Pandemic (Hopefully) Wanes, Chicago Is Back and Stronger Than Ever
Elaine Glusac
As the Pandemic (Hopefully) Wanes, Chicago Is Back and Stronger Than Ever
December 01, 2021 02:08 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
As Copenhagen Expands Rapidly, Its Future Is in Its Outskirts
Lisa Abend
As Copenhagen Expands Rapidly, Its Future Is in Its Outskirts
December 01, 2021 02:30 PM
 · 
Lisa Abend