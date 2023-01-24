Winter 2023

Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.

As an owner of a travel media company, I’m fortunate to work with a knowledge-able team, publish great stories, and meet people who give me endless ideas about where to go next. The only challenge: It’s hard to choose.

One of my favorite sources of inspiration is AFAR’s annual Where to Go list. Our editorial team reaches out to writers, reporters, and correspondents around the world for their top picks of places our travelers should visit in the coming year. They then sort through them and select destinations that feel poised for “a moment,” whether it’s a new cultural institution, park, or food offering.

I just got back from a cycling trip to eastern Canada’s Prince Edward Island (PEI). I went there based on an early preview of this year’s Where to Go list (yet another advantage to being cofounder of Afar!). In August of 2021, PEI opened the Island Walk, a 435-mile route that encircles this crescent-shaped province. I love that a destination would develop such a trail and what it says about how they want people to experience “the Island,” as locals call it: slowly, intimately, and up close.

I pedaled about 100 miles over three days in the central portion of the Island, starting in the capital, Charlottetown. At 2,195 square miles, PEI is the smallest of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories, as well as the most densely populated. But to me, a resident of San Francisco and New York City, it certainly didn’t feel crowded. The ride featured scenic views, family-owned farms, and a beautiful coastline. The people were warm and the seafood was fabulous. The lobster roll at Original Richard’s, a fish shack just off the beach outside of Prince Edward Island National Park, was the best I’ve ever had. That alone was worth the trip.

I urge you to turn to page 31 to read more about PEI and the other 11 destinations we recommend traveling to in 2023. I hope you will find quite a few places to go and reasons to do so soon.

Good travels,

Greg Sullivan

Cofounder and CEO

Polaroid-esque photos of writer Roxane Gay and her wife, designer Debbie Millman
Winter 2023
Writer Roxane Gay Takes the Trip of a Lifetime
January 24, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
Roxane Gay
Photo of a train and an airplane balanced on a scale
Winter 2023
If Air Travel Is Hard on the Planet, Should We Stop Flying? A Climate Reporter Investigates
December 20, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
Kendra Pierre-Louis
Illustration of a bus and flowers by Simone Noronha
Winter 2023
The Quiet Power of Visiting a Place Again (and Again)
December 16, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
Anu Taranath
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
Winter 2023
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
December 08, 2022 01:04 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Where to go 2023 feature image
Winter 2023
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
December 01, 2022 09:04 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
Winter 2023
The Great Lakes Offer Culture, History, and One of the Most Unique Ecosystems
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Wineglass Bay on the Freycinet Peninsula can be explored on foot or by kayak.
Winter 2023
Eclectic Art, Fresh Seafood, and Wild Landscapes—Why Your Next Trip Should Be to Tasmania
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman