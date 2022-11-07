Fall 2022

Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.

I have fond memories of a trip I took to Zanzibar a few years ago. After what felt like a string of activity-packed holi-days, I decided to approach this one diff- erently. My mood—and the unhurried pace of life on the island, located off the coast of Tanzania—dictated the itinerary. A friend and I took walks to the beach and talked about everything from horo-scopes to heartache. We took our time at the fruit stalls, chatting with vendors and marveling at the fragrant mangoes. We befriended an auntie who, over spiced tea, told us stories of colorful characters in Stone Town. A week later, I had morphed into an improved version of myself, my shoulders unhunched and my face more prone to smiling.

We’ve dedicated this issue to stories of slow, ambitious journeys that allow us to understand ourselves and the world in a deeper, more thoughtful way. Contributing writer Emma John travels for a month via train through nine countries, searching for what it means in 2022 to be European. Jessica Camille Aguirre explores brushing the edge of space in a gentle, nearly carbon-neutral way. Writer Andrew Findlay and photographer Kari Medig bicycle through Jordan, a young country layered with centuries of history . And we unveil our 2022 Travel Vanguard honorees: 10 visionary organizations and companies dedicated to changing how we travel, from diversifying who flies airplanes to making hotels more accessible to all.

What journeys do you hope to take in the next year? I’d love to hear from you. Please find me on Instagram @sarika008.

Travel well,

Sarika Bansal

Editorial Director

An illustration depicting a family gathered around a person playing an instrument.
Fall 2022
The Future of Travel: Longer, More Meaningful Trips That Uplift Local Communities
November 07, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
A bustling Singaporean hawker center full of patrons.
Fall 2022
Sweet Beans, Fruits, and Neon Syrups: The Cool Beauty of Singaporean Ice Kachang
November 01, 2022 07:03 PM
 · 
Faris Mustafa
Unpacked: Great Expectations
Fall 2022
Why Travel Bucket Lists Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up to Be
October 26, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
Latria Graham
Illustrated header for Sisonke Msimang's piece "A Big Family"
Fall 2022
Two Children, One Closed Border: How Australian Lockdowns Affected One Big International Family
October 25, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
Sisonke Msimang
We tip our hats to 10 companies who are changing the travel industry for the better.
Fall 2022
The 2022 Travel Vanguard
October 17, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
EpicTrips-EuroTrain-05-Graz.jpg
Fall 2022
25 Days, 9 Countries, 1,959 Miles: Seeing Europe by Train
October 13, 2022 06:59 PM
 · 
Emma John
Space tourism is quickly becoming a tangible reality—what effect will the industry have on the environment?
Fall 2022
The Promise and Peril of Space Tourism
October 11, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
Jessica Camille Aguirre
Jordan-Feature_header.jpg
Fall 2022
Old Trade Routes, Ancient Ruins, Afternoon Tea: Biking the Jordan Trail
October 03, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
Andrew Findlay