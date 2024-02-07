Winter 2024

Early summer is one of my favorite times of the year at Afar—and not just because half-day Fridays kick off. It‘s when we start soliciting ideas for our annual Where to Go list. We reach out to our network of writers across the globe to find out where they are, where they’ve been, and where they think our readers should go in the coming year.

As the story ideas roll in, I get to vicariously travel the world. I read convincing arguments for cities, regions, and whole countries, before we begin the hard work of whittling those submissions down to the 25 destinations that make the cut.

It‘s always refreshing to take the travel community’s pulse—to learn what’s exciting for our team, and to see trends emerge. Old favorites reappear and new places pop up. Italy is on many writers’ minds this year—and every year. Cities across North America jockeyed for attention, including Toronto. Events often shape travel plans. The Summer Olympics will take over Paris in July, and the total solar eclipse will draw skygazers across the United States, including the Hill Country in Texas.

Our list is a global mix that includes Manchester’s edgy creative scene, Uruguay’s homegrown winemakers, and Black art in Los Angeles. I learned a lot about Brno, Czechia—not least how to pronounce it—and enjoyed sharing why travelers should see and help protect Fiji’s marine life.

Working at Afar for five years has left me with an extensive list of places to experience. This issue’s dispatches from our seasoned reporters have added even more ideas to my mental scrapbook. I hope you also find inspiration for 2024.

Happy travels,

TIM CHESTER
Deputy Editor

The hills of Channel Islands National Park
Winter 2024
How to Visit One of California’s Least Visited—but Most Beautiful—National Parks
February 07, 2024 01:52 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
An aerial view of Channel Islands National Park's topography.
Winter 2024
This National Park Is Home to the Most Biodiverse Environment in North America
February 07, 2024 01:52 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
AFR010124_Utrecht01.png
Winter 2024
In Utrecht, Chasing an Art Movement That Hoped to Heal the World
January 30, 2024 01:58 PM
 · 
Chris Colin
A cherry blossom tree full of pink blossoms.
Winter 2024
Celebrating the Quiet Beauty of Cherry Blossom Season in Japan
January 16, 2024 10:40 AM
 · 
Latria Graham
A person taking a picture if another person on a rock.
Winter 2024
Behind the Scenes: How We Chose the AFAR 2024 Where to Go List
January 09, 2024 01:43 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
THe Sultan Qaboo Grand Mosque in Oman
Winter 2024
Traveling to Oman? Don’t Miss These Essential Things to Do
December 05, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Five people on an overlook in Slovenia.
Winter 2024
This Tiny European Country Is Home to Cliffside Castles, Emerald Lakes, and a Green Capital City
December 01, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Travel gives us the opportunity to meet people from different walks of life— and to treat them with dignity.
Winter 2024
What Should I Do When Someone Approaches Me for Money While I’m Traveling?
May 31, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
Anu Taranath