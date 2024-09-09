Afar Magazine Is Turning 15—Here Are Some of Our Favorite Stories Throughout the Years

Afar recently celebrated its 15th anniversary!

Rooted in the power of experiential travel, Afar has grown to be one of the most forward-thinking, critically acclaimed travel media publications today. Now, as we reflect on the past 15 years, it’s our chance to proudly celebrate our legacy and boldly steward the future of travel as a force for good.

The 15 stories highlighted here are some of our favorites because they fulfill our editorial values. They are inclusive stories that showcase the multitude of the human experience. They are driven by curiosity about the world, without judgment. They are overall optimistic and joyful, while not whitewashing or Photoshopping reality. And finally, they showcase the power of radical empathy, or of arriving in a new place with humility and a desire to learn from others.

Happy reading!— Julia Cosgrove, VP and editor in chief