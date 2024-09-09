Travel InspirationIn the MagazineFrom the Editor

Afar Magazine Is Turning 15—Here Are Some of Our Favorite Stories Throughout the Years

In honor of our 15th anniversary, our editorial team rounded up a few of our favorite features we’ve run over the years.

By Julia Cosgrove
September 09, 2024
These are a few of our favorite essays from Afar’s 15 years of storytelling.

Collage by Ellie See

Afar recently celebrated its 15th anniversary!

Rooted in the power of experiential travel, Afar has grown to be one of the most forward-thinking, critically acclaimed travel media publications today. Now, as we reflect on the past 15 years, it’s our chance to proudly celebrate our legacy and boldly steward the future of travel as a force for good.

The 15 stories highlighted here are some of our favorites because they fulfill our editorial values. They are inclusive stories that showcase the multitude of the human experience. They are driven by curiosity about the world, without judgment. They are overall optimistic and joyful, while not whitewashing or Photoshopping reality. And finally, they showcase the power of radical empathy, or of arriving in a new place with humility and a desire to learn from others.

Happy reading!— Julia Cosgrove, VP and editor in chief

Bluegrass-South-McNair-Evans.png
In the Magazine
Learning to Understand the South, One Note at a Time
An aspiring bluegrass fiddler from London discovers much more than music on a trip to North Carolina.
read here
A Creative Way to Find Calm in Kolkata’s Chaos
In the Magazine
A Creative Way to Find Calm in Kolkata’s Chaos
In India’s most contradictory city, artists and intellectuals improvise their way through the commotion.
read here
Lourdes: A Pilgrimage to France’s Holy Waters
In the Magazine
A Skeptic Visits the Holy Waters of Lourdes—and Surprises Even Himself
For centuries, millions of people have visited the town in southwestern France, hoping for healing.
read here
The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo
In the Magazine
The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo
When you’re alone in Tokyo and you need someone to talk to, do as the locals do: Rent a friend.
read here
Iceland-Frederic-Lagrange.png
In the Magazine
The Ideal Iceland May Only Exist in Your Mind
Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner went to Iceland seeking puffins and peace. Along the way, she learned that the perfect Icelandic adventure is just a dream—but you can, and should, still go in search of it.
read here
Are We Loving Venice to Death?
In the Magazine
Are We Loving Venice to Death?
The city is overrun with tourists. But what if travelers were part of the solution, not the problem?
read here
A Blind Man’s Trip Will Change the Way You Think About Safaris
Travel Tales
A Blind Man’s Trip Will Change the Way You Think About Safaris
A visually impaired traveler journeys through the wilds of Zimbabwe and discovers a side of the safari experience that very few know.
read here
Oman-Nathalie-Mohadjer.png
In the Magazine
The Otherworldly, Overwhelming, Oftentimes Unbelievable Natural Wonders of Oman
Rock climbing. Wadi hiking. Sinkhole swimming. Author Sarah Thankam Mathews seeks out adventure in her childhood home.
read here
I think back to the quiet and restrained child I was, of how much I wanted to see and be in the world, to know its beauty firsthand.
Sarah Thankam Mathews, The Otherworldly, Overwhelming, Oftentimes Unbelievable Natural Wonders of Oman, Afar 15th Essay Pick
Queens-Dolly-Faibyshev.png
In the Magazine
In Queens, the American Dream Is a Technicolor Celebration
Anya von Bremzen dives deep into one of the most ethnically diverse places on Earth—New York City’s borough of Queens.
read here
Key Change: How a Shifting Climate Is Transforming Florida
In the Magazine
How a Shifting Climate Is Transforming Florida
Rahawa Haile grew up surrounded by the beauty and kitsch of South Florida. Now she returns and wonders what happens when the places we love start to disappear.
read here
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground
In the Magazine
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground
For years, Hawai‘i has been packaged as a picturesque paradise. A place where mainland travelers could forget the worries of home. The problem? Hawai‘i’s land, history, and people are often ignored or trampled. Chris Colin reports on the locals who are pushing back.
read here
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
In the Magazine
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
Greenland has a rich vocabulary for ice and snow. But what happens to language when those natural phenomena start to disappear?
read here
New York Chinatown
In the Magazine
What Chinatown Means to America—and to Me
In the wake of a nationwide surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, writer Bonnie Tsui reflects on the resiliency of Chinatowns.
read here
Chinatown was born of diaspora but also of the human need to gather and make a home. It’s the most American story there is.
Bonnie Tsui, What Chinatown Means to America—and to Me, Afar 15th Essay Pick
People near the banks of a river in India.
In the Magazine
Meeting Mumbai Again After a Life-Changing Loss
How does a place change when the person who defined it for you is now gone?
read here
Polaroid-esque photos of writer Roxane Gay and her wife, designer Debbie Millman
In the Magazine
Writer Roxane Gay Takes the Trip of a Lifetime
Once upon a time, writer Roxane Gay and her wife, the illustrator Debbie Millman, set sail to Antarctica. Here, they each tell the tale—well, their version of it.
read here