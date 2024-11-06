I Spent 12 Days Trekking to Everest Base Camp. Here’s the Story in Photos.

It’s 5:21AM as the sun is rising over Nepal’s Himalaya Mountains. The air at 11,286 feet is thin, but pure to breathe in. The fog surrounding Mountain Lodges of Nepal’s Namche Lodge lifts, and the blue, red, and green roofs of Namche Bazaar begin to appear below. In the sky above, I catch glimpses of jagged, icy peaks through the drifting holes in the clouds, and for a second, I think my mind is playing tricks on me, because the mountains can’t possibly be that high.
Along the uneven cobblestone path leading away from the lodge, the fresh smell of pine fuses with an earthy incense being lit by three women praying at a nearby mani stone. The scattered high-pitched chirps of the Himalayan birds sing in harmony with the deep bellowing horn that echoes across the valley from the Buddhist monastery. I’ve never felt so deeply connected to the space around me.
I got the sunrise photos I needed, and it was time to pack up and get ready for another full day of hiking. I was here on assignment to trek to Everest Base Camp for a feature story in Afar’s print magazine. This trip, run by local hospitality company Mountain Lodges of Nepal, offered a slower and more immersive path into the country’s Khumbu region. From the locals we met at monasteries to the icy landscapes of Base Camp, here’s a collection of some of my favorite photographs from the 12-day trip.
Michelle Heimerman is the director of photography for Afar. Previously, she’s held senior visual editor roles at Bon Appétit and Saveur Magazine. She is also on the advisory board of Lens on Life, a nonprofit organization, and has led photography workshops for youth at Za’atari Refugee Camp in Jordan and Yaoundé, Cameroon.