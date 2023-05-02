Summer 2022

Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.

I recently spent an energizing few days in Munich. I took a walking tour focused on the city’s Jewish history and culture, went to the National Theater to see the ballet Coppélia, and strolled through the English Garden, a sprawling green space in the middle of town frequented by toddlers, seniors, joggers, surfers (yes, really), and at least one nudist. I traversed the city on foot and by train and didn’t use a taxi or car once.

After two years of being in places I already know well, it was invigorating to be in a city previously unknown to me. Dining at the stylish, packed restaurant Brenner, I people-watched as I ate spargel (the white asparagus lionized in Bavaria). In the Werksviertel-Mitte district. I sipped pilsners and ales with brewer Tilman Ludwig. There is nothing that refuels me like the energy of a bustling city.

In this issue we ask questions big and small about cities around the world. What’s next for our urban spaces? How will they retain what makes them distinctive in an era of increased homogenization? What are the travel experiences that can only happen in densely populated places? We look at how forward-thinking municipalities are investing in public spaces, hyperlocal neighborhoods, and more expansive cycling infrastructure. Writer Bonnie Tsui examines Chinatowns through a personal lens. And we unveil the 2022 Afar Stay List, our compendium of the world’s best new sustainable hotels. Prost!

Travel well,

Julia Cosgrove

Editor in Chief

An illustration of an Eiffel Tower key chain caught in a mousetrap
Summer 2022
How to Avoid Tourist Traps on Your Travels
May 02, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
7:26 p.m. Marrakech, Morocco
Summer 2022
24 Hours in the World’s Greatest Cities
October 06, 2022 12:18 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
Located near the border with Syria, Gaziantep boasts a reputation as one of the region's great foodie cities.
Summer 2022
Syrian Refugees Are Transforming an Ancient Turkish City’s Food Culture
September 27, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
Anya von Bremzen
New York Chinatown
Summer 2022
What Chinatown Means to America—and to Me
September 13, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
Bonnie Tsui
Milan moments at Bar Basso during <i>aperitivo </i>hour.
Summer 2022
3 Italian Cities, 3 Iconic Drinks, 1 Writer to Try Them All
September 06, 2022 05:56 PM
 · 
Lisa Abend
As cities rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, urban centers are back and better than ever.
Summer 2022
It’s a Brave New World for Cities
August 24, 2022 05:39 PM
 · 
Azzurra Cox
A perspective shift in travel
Summer 2022
How to Bring a Travel Mindset to Daily Life
August 19, 2022 11:18 AM
 · 
Anu Taranath
There’s a tongue-in-cheek saying here: <i>If you can’t make it in New Orleans, don’t leave</i>.
Summer 2022
Secret Snowballs? Inside the “Alternative Universe” of New Orleans Pop-Ups
August 11, 2022 05:03 PM
 · 
Leslie Pariseau