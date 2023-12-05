Fall 2023

Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.

As I exited Heathrow this past summer, I was greeted by a life-size elephant. More specifically, a giant billboard that advertised switching to 100 percent renewable energy and sustainable fuels—or, in its words, ”tackling the elephant in the airport.”

When I looked for an Uber, the app offered the option to take an electric vehicle. As we drove into London, road signs stated that we were entering a designated Ultra Low Emission Zone. And at the Waitrose supermarket in Victoria, I spied a carbon-neutral IPA beer.

As little as five years ago, it felt to me that sustainability was still on the fringes. Some individuals and organizations considered their carbon footprint, but the average traveler to London wouldn’t think too hard about making a ”green“ choice. Now, industries across the globe, including travel and tourism, have been forced to consider climate in their daily operations. An increasing number of tour operators, destinations, and airlines are doing more for the environment—and making sure consumers know about it.

That’s why I‘m so thrilled to present the 2023 Afar Travel Vanguard. Every year, we honor the top organizations that put people and the planet first. This time, our team reviewed 200 pages of applications and selected seven companies making a significant difference with regard to sustainability, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility. We hope the 2023 Vanguard honorees can serve as inspiration for other organizations around the world.

Elsewhere in this issue, we venture out on epic, life-altering trips. Contributing writer Peggy Orenstein walks through the dramatic peaks anf fairy-tale villages of Slovenia. Novelist Sarah Thankam Mathews returns to Oman for the first time as an adult and experiences the country on her own terms—including navigating its narrow mountain passes and snorkeling in it turquoise waters. We accompany other writers as they rappel down rocks in Utah, trek across Swiss glaciers, and travel through the southern United States along the Civil Rights Trail.

I would love to know what you think of this issue. Please reach out to me on Instagram @sarika008.

Travel well,

SARIKA BANSAL
Editorial Director

Oman-Nathalie-Mohadjer.png
Fall 2023
The Otherworldly, Overwhelming, Oftentimes Unbelievable Natural Wonders of Oman
December 05, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
Sarah Thankam Mathews
People playing in a riverbed in Slovenia.
Fall 2023
Learning the Value of Slowing Down on Slovenia’s Juliana Trail
December 01, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
Peggy Orenstein
A layout of colorful Jono Pandolfi Designs plates
Fall 2023
The Country’s Coolest Hotels and Restaurants Get Their Plates From This New Jersey Studio (And You Can, Too)
November 17, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Two people headed into the Pacific Ocean with a surfboard.
Fall 2023
How Learning to Surf Helped Me Feel Closer to Hawai‘i—and the Ocean
November 14, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
The mountainous area around Punakha River Lodge in Bhutan.
Fall 2023
The 2023 AFAR Travel Vanguard
November 09, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
Sebastian Modak
Left: a Koreatown strip mall. Right: Kil Chae Jeong, owner of Gol Tong Chicken.
Fall 2023
A Look Behind the Scenes of One of Los Angeles’s Most Exciting Neighborhoods
November 08, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
An illustration of two people sitting at a booth looking at a recycling logo.
Fall 2023
Carbon Neutral, Net Zero, B-Corp—How to Make Sense of Sustainability Buzzwords
November 07, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
An illustration of a crowd of people taking pictures of a pin drop icon.
Fall 2023
I Just Visited a Beautiful Place—Should I Geotag It?
November 02, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
Latria Graham
A statue of enslaved people located along the Civil Rights Trail.
Fall 2023
Discovering a Different Side of the South on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail
October 20, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
Lynn Brown
Bouldering cliffs at Zion National Park
Fall 2023
Why Southern Utah Is a Perfect Canyoneering Destination
October 20, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
Erik Trinidad
People paddling down a river in a rainforest.
Epic Trips
These 10 Epic Trips Are Adventurous and Eco-Friendly
October 20, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
Kelsey Lindsey
Six people hike along Switzerland's Great Aletsch Glacier.
Fall 2023
What It Was Like to Hike the Alps’ Largest Glacier
October 19, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
Kathleen Rellihan