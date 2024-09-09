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United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
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Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
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Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
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Solo Travel
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Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
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Shopping
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Wellness
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Newsletter
From the Editor
Read the “from the Editor” column from previous issues of the AFAR print magazine.
From the Editor
Afar Magazine Is Turning 15—Here Are Some of Our Favorite Feature Stories Published Throughout the Years
September 9, 2024 04:33 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
As Travelers, What Is Our Impact on the Communities We Visit?
August 22, 2023 04:01 PM
·
Sarika Bansal
Hotels
AFAR’s Very Own Eloise on What Makes a Great Hotel
April 11, 2023 12:37 PM
·
Jennifer Flowers
From the Editor
The Luxury of Slow Travel
October 6, 2022 03:34 PM
·
Sarika Bansal
In the Magazine
Why Now Is the Time to Visit Cities Again
August 16, 2022 02:55 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
Spring 2022
Finding Common Ground Through Travel
April 12, 2022 03:26 PM
·
Sarika Bansal
From the Editor
Why I Remain Hopeful About the Future of Travel
March 12, 2021 01:34 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
Amplifying Black Voices in Travel
August 12, 2020 02:57 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
On Juneteenth, Travel Brands Are Called to #PullUpforTravel
June 19, 2020 03:45 PM
·
Staff
From the Editor
AFAR Is Too White—and We Plan to Change That
June 5, 2020 04:23 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
The Next Generation of Hotels Giving Tradition a Modern Twist
April 10, 2020 12:31 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
What Travel Can Teach Us About Empathy
February 14, 2020 10:22 AM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
This New Travel Resource Helps You Plan Trips According to Your Interests
October 3, 2019 12:13 PM
·
Joseph Diaz
From the Editor
How You Can Gift Students Travel via Learning AFAR
October 2, 2019 04:57 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
Can Travel Make You Happy?
July 31, 2019 07:13 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
How Travel Can Help Us Find What We Love
June 17, 2019 05:18 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
This Book Should Be Required Reading for You in 2019
February 1, 2019 05:45 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
How Will Current Trends and Tech Effect the Next Generation of Travelers?
September 25, 2018 07:40 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
What a Wonderful World: Memories of a Perfect Day in Queens With My Dad
July 31, 2018 03:09 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
Falling in Love with California, One Golden (State) Moment at a Time
May 29, 2018 09:52 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
From the Editor: Travel Matters Now More than Ever
March 28, 2016 02:08 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
The New Rule of Travel: Go Solo
February 18, 2016 08:05 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
Why You Should Tear Up Your Bucket List
December 18, 2015 06:42 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove
From the Editor
How You Can Help Change Students’ Lives with Travel
October 14, 2015 06:13 PM
·
Julia Cosgrove