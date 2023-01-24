Winter 2022

Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.

Polaroid-esque photos of writer Roxane Gay and her wife, designer Debbie Millman
Winter 2022
Writer Roxane Gay Takes the Trip of a Lifetime
January 24, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
Roxane Gay
Photo of a train and an airplane balanced on a scale
Winter 2022
If Air Travel Is Hard on the Planet, Should We Stop Flying? A Climate Reporter Investigates
December 20, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
Kendra Pierre-Louis
Illustration of a bus and flowers by Simone Noronha
Winter 2022
The Quiet Power of Visiting a Place Again (and Again)
December 16, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
Anu Taranath
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
Winter 2022
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
December 08, 2022 01:04 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Where to go 2023 feature image
Winter 2022
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
December 01, 2022 09:04 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
Winter 2022
The Great Lakes Offer Culture, History, and One of the Most Unique Ecosystems
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Wineglass Bay on the Freycinet Peninsula can be explored on foot or by kayak.
Winter 2022
Eclectic Art, Fresh Seafood, and Wild Landscapes—Why Your Next Trip Should Be to Tasmania
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman