Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
United States
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Sustainable Travel
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Deals
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Most Recent Articles
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
United States
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Sustainable Travel
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Deals
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Most Recent Articles
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Winter 2022
Read articles from this print issue of Afar Magazine.
Winter 2022
Writer Roxane Gay Takes the Trip of a Lifetime
January 24, 2023 12:26 PM
·
Roxane Gay
Winter 2022
If Air Travel Is Hard on the Planet, Should We Stop Flying? A Climate Reporter Investigates
December 20, 2022 04:11 PM
·
Kendra Pierre-Louis
Winter 2022
The Quiet Power of Visiting a Place Again (and Again)
December 16, 2022 11:37 AM
·
Anu Taranath
Winter 2022
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
December 08, 2022 01:04 PM
·
Tim Chester
Winter 2022
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
December 01, 2022 09:04 AM
·
Tim Chester
Winter 2022
The Great Lakes Offer Culture, History, and One of the Most Unique Ecosystems
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
·
Elaine Glusac
Winter 2022
Eclectic Art, Fresh Seafood, and Wild Landscapes—Why Your Next Trip Should Be to Tasmania
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
·
Laura Dannen Redman