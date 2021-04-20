The Thompson could be Chicago's most Artistic Hotel

The Thompson Chicago, a 247-room hotel located on the city’s famous Gold Coast, is inviting even before you enter its artsy lounge. Situated in a well-heeled neighborhood, the hotel is a magnet for both foodies and style-seekers. Since perspective is everything, many of its rooms offer views of Lake Michigan. It is worth staying here for the art itself; one such displayed artist is Wes Lang, whose messages weave popular culture on various medium. But all these details are preludes to the main show: The rooms are quite spacious, as far as metropolitan rooms go. My 450-square feet Junior Suite with marshmallow-soft king bed with cream Sferra linens was my oasis, particularly because of the fast Wifi and also because my minibar was fully stocked and fortified with artisanal goodies. The much buzzed about interior design by British designer Tara Bernerd, did not disappoint. My junior suite was a very regal gray with pops of color: fit enough for a pop star like Prince and groovy enough for Millennials. One of my favorite aspects of the Thompson Chicago is Salone Nico, a bar on the first floor with a living green wall that overlooks the bartender like an organic archangel. The dining scene at Nico is first rate; apart from dishes like the “Goat Cheese Caramelle”, it is also great in the pastry department, with a items like “Olive Oil Cake” and a delicious “burnt honey” gelato. This hotel, with a house chauffeured Lexus at guests’ disposal, is as perfect as it gets.