The Peninsula Chicago
108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
| +1 312-337-2888
Photo courtesy of The Peninsula Chicago
The Peninsula ChicagoThe 20-story Peninsula Chicago sits just off—yet feels distant from—the shop and tourist–congested Michigan Avenue. An elevator ride up to the fifth floor leads guests to one of Chicago’s grandest hotel lobbies. Marble floors and gilded 20-foot ceilings evoke colonial Shanghai, a live string quartet performs out of sight, and an army of efficient concierges stands ready to answer any whim. Care to find Lake Michigan’s best smoked whitefish? Meet a craft brewer of truffle-infused beer, or take a helicopter ride over the city? The service-obsessed hotel management encourages guests to look beyond the tourist zone by arranging private tours of offbeat museums and neighborhoods. Large, light-filled rooms with French doors separating lounge and sleeping areas especially suit families with kids, as does the large indoor pool and hotel activities such Cantonese dim sum cooking lessons and weekend chocolate buffets.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Decadent Downtown Chicago
If you fancy an epic place to stay while visiting the Windy City, The Peninsula, located in the heart of downtown, can cater to your every desire. If it's fancy digs you require, any room that you request will be top notch. For unwinding and getting pampered there is The Spa, which was rated by Health Magazine as 'American's Healthiest Hotel.' And if it's cuisine that you crave, you have a plethora of choices including: Shanghai Terrace, The Terrace, Pierrot Gourmet, The Bar and The Lobby, which is pictured above. Saturday night is the best time to visit this wonderful place, as they have an insane chocolate bar and a live string quartet that plays their version of modern rock from bands such as Cold Play and The Verve to name but a few. Welcome to decadent downtown Chicago.
almost 7 years ago
Afternoon Tea @ The Peninsula Hotel Chicago
If you haven't experienced proper afternoon tea, The Peninsula is one of the best experiences in the city of Chicago to do so. The service is all luxury....there are plenty of tea selections and the small sandwiches and desserts are extremely tasty. Don't worry about not being able to finish, they'll let you take yours to go! A definite must if you're looking for something different on a random Tuesday in Chicago!