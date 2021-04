The Peninsula Chicago

If you fancy an epic place to stay while visiting the Windy City, The Peninsula, located in the heart of downtown, can cater to your every desire. If it's fancy digs you require, any room that you request will be top notch. For unwinding and getting pampered there is The Spa, which was rated by Health Magazine as 'American's Healthiest Hotel.' And if it's cuisine that you crave, you have a plethora of choices including: Shanghai Terrace, The Terrace, Pierrot Gourmet, The Bar and The Lobby, which is pictured above. Saturday night is the best time to visit this wonderful place, as they have an insane chocolate bar and a live string quartet that plays their version of modern rock from bands such as Cold Play and The Verve to name but a few. Welcome to decadent downtown Chicago