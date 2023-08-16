The Robey Chicago

This hotel is on our list of The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago.

Hello, rooftop pool! Leave it to Chicagoans to remain optimistic that summer will be amazing, even if winter lasts well into May. The rooftop pool (open to restaurant as well as hotel guests), occupies a prime spot on one corner of Six Points, that crazy intersection where three major shopping streets cross paths. That means the regulars are a mixed bag, but all come in for a good time, whether that means for brunch in the newly redesigned Café Robey street-level restaurant, to drink until dawn at the poolside Cabana Club bar, or to sneak up to its new sister, the Up Room, at the top of the deco tower.

To combine the original 1929 office tower and the adjacent historic Hollander Fireproof Warehouse, Mexico-based Grupo Habita turned to Belgian design duo Nicolas Schuybroek Architects and Marc Merkx Interiors. They created two distinct styles among the 89 guest quarters, either in the Tower or in the Annex (where rooms are best suited for groups or solos willing to share). Whichever you choose, save some time to hang in the second-floor’s unofficial coworking/meeting space, where you can grab a coffee or a bite and take breaks from your laptop to peer over the bustling pedestrian life on Damen and Milwaukee avenues below. You’ll be pleasantly distracted.