Where to Find Meaningful LGBTQ Monuments Around the World

Public memorials honoring figures from the LGBTQ community say a lot about a city’s culture and serve as a reminder that coming out can be its own heroic milestone.

Ever since October 11, 1987, when half a million people marched for LGBTQ rights in Washington, D.C., the fall date has marked the observance of National Coming Out Day in the United States. The annual LGBTQ awareness day celebrates the bravery of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals who have come out and lived openly, no matter the risks. Right off the heels of the Stonewall 50th anniversary in June—which marked a half-century since the LGBTQ uprising took place in Greenwich Village during 1969—plans were announced to construct a New York City monument honoring two such brave souls: trans activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. When it’s finished in 2021, the Johnson-Rivera monument will stand as the world’s first permanent public artwork dedicated to transgender women. It will join a small handful of LGBTQ heritage markers in the city, including the Stonewall National Monument, the Gay Liberation Monument, the Alice Austen House, and the James Baldwin House, which in September was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Here are a few other permanent LGBTQ monuments around the world that are worth coming out to visit. Courtesy of Legacy Project The Legacy Walk in Chicago features a half-mile long series of bronze columns with memorials that commemorate LGBTQ individuals who have positively impacted the world. The Legacy Walk Chicago, Illinois In Chicago, LGBTQ history doesn’t get a single monument—it gets 20. The Legacy Walk is a half-mile-long series of rainbow-adorned bronze pylons lining both sides of North Halsted Street in the Boystown neighborhood (from Belmont to Grace Streets). Each freestanding column features two memorial plaques commemorating the life and work of LGBTQ individuals “whose achievements helped shape the world,” says Victor Salvo, founder and executive director of the Legacy Project. Salvo describes the Legacy Walk as a dynamic, outdoor history exhibit tied to the importance of National Coming Out Day, which is when the walk’s first 18 plaques were dedicated in 2012. In June 2019, the Walk was officially designated a Chicago landmark district.

To honor the world’s innumerable queer heroes, plaques are periodically replaced with new markers; while the older ones join the Legacy Project’s archives for a planned future museum and use in the traveling Legacy Wall exhibit (which has been on display in locations beyond Chicago, including St. Louis, Missouri, and Bloomington, Indiana). Currently, visitors to this LGBTQ walk of fame can learn about international legends such as Oscar Wilde, Audre Lorde, Christine Jorgensen, Billy Strayhorn, Margaret Chung, and many more. Meanwhile, the Legacy Project works closely with the city of Chicago to protect and maintain the Walk and to ensure LGBTQ history is part of local school curriculum. Alan Turing Memorial Manchester, England In the middle of Manchester’s Sackville Park, a bronze representation of Alan Turing sits patiently on a bench, apple in hand. The plaque at his feet reads: “Father of computer science, mathematician, logician, wartime codebreaker, victim of prejudice.” The 20th-century Englishman—whom many learned about when Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed him in 2014’s The Imitation Game—was prosecuted and chemically castrated for homosexual acts during the 1950s. Located near the city’s Gay Village district and the Beacon of Hope HIV/AIDS memorial, the statue was erected in 2001, though it gained greater fame after Queen Elizabeth II posthumously pardoned Turing in 2013. The commemorative statue in Turing’s honor is part of Manchester’s LGBTQ Heritage Trail, also called the Out in the Past Trail, for which small rainbow mosaics are set into the pavement to mark 18 key historic sites. Related The Most Important Resources for LGBTQ Travelers Kameny House National Historic Place Washington, D.C. One of the nation’s most significant LGBTQ leaders once resided in a modest brick house in the Palisades neighborhood of the U.S. capital, where he welcomed other activists to help plan protests that would define the modern gay-rights movement. This leader was Dr. Franklin E. Kameny, an astronomer who lost his federal post in 1957 because of his homosexuality and in return devoted his life to fighting for LGBTQ civil rights. Kameny, who was the first openly gay person to run for U.S. Congress (and later became the District’s first out gay official), was still living in this house when it was designated a city landmark in 2009. Sadly, he died on October 11, 2011 (on National Coming Out Day)—just weeks before his home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by Richard Glover Sydney’s Darlinghurst neighborhood, home to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial, is where the city’s annual Pride events take place. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Holocaust Memorial Sydney, Australia

