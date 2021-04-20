Where are you going?
Park Hyatt Chicago

800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Website
| +1 312-335-1234
Park Hyatt Chicago
Park Hyatt Chicago

The Park Hyatt Chicago, facing ever stiffer competition from newer luxury hotel entries in the Magnificent Mile orbit, nevertheless remains a great choice for families because of the central location optimizing sightseeing and kid-heaven treats. Budding geologists will love the geodes, minerals, and marine fossils in the lobby alcove. Chefs at the seventh-floor NoMI restaurant, known for fine wines, city views, and standout American contemporary cuisine, take young foodies to the open kitchen’s soft-serve ice cream dispenser. The 7,000 square foot fitness center includes a 25 yard lap pool with skyline views, or borrow a complimentary Jamis commuter bike to ride the scenic Lakefront Trail four blocks east on the beach side of Lake Shore Drive. Guestrooms have notable design flourishes such as padded window seats, Eames chairs, and Mies van der Rohe–designed Brno desks from which to view the city’s famous architecture. Pets are welcome, and the hotel donates 100% of its standard pet fee to one of the city's largest animal shelters.
By Susan Hack , AFAR Contributor

Meghan McEwen
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The Water Tower Suite, Park Hyatt Chicago

The Park Hyatt Chicago recently renovated its restaurant, spa, and 13 suites. The Water Tower Suite, stocked with books on local museums and landmarks, is a dream for architecture buffs.

