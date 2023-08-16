This hotel is on our list of The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago.

There are a handful of appealing options in the West Loop, but the most exciting is the Hoxton Chicago, whose laid-back lobby is filled daily with locals and guests working, meeting, dining, drinking, or hanging out with a coffee. Part of the socially focused Hoxton hotel group that launched in London’s East End in 2006, this 182-room hotel has become the West Loop’s top rendezvous spot for meetings (unless you’re a member of nearby Soho House), but upstairs is just as enticing. We love “Flexy Time,” which allows guests to check in and out whatever time of day they like, so long as they book directly through the hotel website.

Rooms come in categories such as Snug or Roomy (with ADA-compliant options in every category), all inspired by the area’s industrial past with warehouse-style windows, concrete ceilings, leather headboards, and bronze details. Lazy Bird and Cira are on the ground floor and spill into the lobby, but it’s worth reserving a spot at Cabra, the Peruvian rooftop restaurant run by local celebrity chef Stephanie Izard. An adjacent pool turned the Hoxton into a summertime destination that makes many visitors forget they are in the heart of a major city.