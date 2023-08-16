Travel InspirationHotels

Pendry Chicago

230 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
https://www.pendry.com/chicago/
(312) 777-9000
The Pendry Chicago has an art deco exterior accented with gold.

The Pendry Chicago is located in the 1929 Carbide & Carbon building.

Courtesy of the Pendry Chicago

Chicago's Pendry is the latest in a series of tenants in Chicago's Carbide & Carbon building.

Photo by Christian Horan Photography

This hotel is on our list of The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago.

Hungry travelers have a few options, including the hotel’s signature modern French brasserie and café, Venteux, but the real action is upstairs at the French-inspired rooftop, Château Carbide. Set in what would be the cork of this (literally) gilded bottle-shaped tower, the secret plein-air space had never been open to the public until 2021; in June 2023, it was reimagined as an absinthe bar, where the plant-based liquor takes center stage on the cocktail menu, with spectacular city views as the background.

The Pendry also provides your requisite 24-hour fitness center, only here it’s outfitted with everyone’s favorite Technogym fitness equipment and Peloton bikes; a handful of guest rooms come with Tonal digital training equipment. Save some time to play billiards in the downstairs pool room, brightened with artwork from Amsterdam-based Arnout Meijer, whose work plays with our perceptions of light. Step outside into the actual light and the Chicago River and all its merriment are steps away.

By Heidi Mitchell
