Travel InspirationHotels

The Sophy

1411 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615
https://sophyhotel.com/
(773) 289-1003
The guest rooms at the Sophy Hotel in Chicago feature hardwood floors and splashes of color throughout.

The Sophy is located in Chicago’s leafy Hyde Park neighborhood.

Courtesy of the Sophy Chicago

The guest rooms at the Sophy Hotel in Chicago feature hardwood floors and splashes of color throughout.
CHECK AVAILABILITY

This hotel is on our list of The 11 Best Hotels in Chicago.

Hyde Park is happening. Catering to the University of Chicago crowd and its visiting dignitaries, the five-year-old Sophy takes inspiration from hometown literary and musical heroes, whose artworks ornament the walls in the popular and always convivial Mesler restaurant. Taking the title of the first boutique hotel on Chicago’s South Side when it opened in 2018, the property occupies a prime spot on 53rd Street—a vibrant commercial hub lined with shops and restaurants owned and frequented by a diverse population that range from academics to local politicians to the city’s cultural influencers. Former UofC professor Barack Obama’s home (and his under-construction presidential library) are nearby.

Chicago-based GREC Architects wove this glass-and-brick hotel into the fabric of the neighborhood, while interiors by New York–based Stonehill Taylor pop with unexpected items: a lighting fixture made of horns here, a circular sofa there. The 98 guest rooms and suites have hardwood floors and neutral tones, enlivened by an abstract fabric artwork by local artist Joey Korom, vinyl records by hometown superstars (Mahalia Jackson, Pops Staples, Junior Wells) that await spinning on the in-room Crosley turntables, and novels by Saul Bellow, Sandra Cisneros, and other Chicago writers. Order up a 5th Ward Burger or book a table at Mesler, then spend the rest of the evening lounging around the double-sided fireplace grooving to live music and some of the best people-watching on the South Side.

By Heidi Mitchell
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
overhead view of two gourmet meals on a private jet with champagne bottle and two glasses
Air Travel News
How Much Does it Actually Cost to Fly in a Private Jet?
August 16, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Sunset by the firepit at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe.
Hotels
These Are 6 Great Hotels for Watching October’s Solar Eclipse—and You Can Still Book Them
August 16, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
Stephanie Vermillion
The large and airy central lobby at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa with huge hanging chandeliers, a central bar and palm trees around it
Trending News
What a Truly Autism-Friendly Destination Resort Looks Like
August 16, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
lisbon, portugal
Trending News
It’s Not a Visa—but U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register and Pay a Fee to Travel to Europe in 2024
August 15, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
cruise ship at twilight in Alaska with snow-capped mountains in the background and a little bird house above the water in the foreground
Cruise
Ever Heard of a Closed-Loop Cruise? Here’s What to Know About These Unique Sailings
August 15, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Passengers sitting in Emirates' new cream-colored leather premium economy seats being served wine and sparkling wine
Air Travel News
Emirates Expands Its New Premium Economy Cabin to These U.S. Routes
August 15, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
Chris Dong
Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club Hong Kong
Air Travel News
The 10 Best Priority Pass Lounges in the World, Ranked
August 15, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
16 Fall Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.
Road Trips
Fall is the Best Season for Road Trips in the U.S.—Here are the Top 12
August 15, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Luxury Train Travel: 6 Trips to Book for 2022
Trains
7 Luxury Train Trips to Take in 2024
August 15, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
Ann Shields
Load More