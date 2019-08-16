5 U.S. Lounges Where You Can Smoke Weed (Legally)

While it’s now perfectly legal to use marijuana recreationally in a handful of states, the subject of where to indulge is still a work in progress.

Envision this: You’re at a bar, but the energy is decidedly relaxed—even a bit posh. Instead of throwing back shots, you’re sharing a vape pen or tasting a cannabis confection from a local bakery. There’s trivia night going on in one corner, in the same area of the lounge where comedy night was happening last week. You can ask a cannabis aficionado (or “budtender”) about a new type of flower at the counter, or even order table service (complete with rolling papers) from your prereserved booth. Marijuana prohibition’s slow but promising lift is making room for a wave of such public cannabis consumption spaces, known as “social consumption lounges” (SCLs). As of now, there are very few spots open for business in this category, but the trend will explode in the coming months and years. Plans are in the works for many lounges to open between late 2019 and early 2020, particularly in Southern California. (West Hollywood alone has granted 16 on-site consumption licenses.) The Bay Area, as one could imagine, has been pioneering this space and currently has the largest number of SCLs, but there are a few in other areas of the United States as well. Related Everything You Need to Know to Buy Legal Weed in California Ahead are five stylish, comfortable, welcoming spaces for a new kind of happy hour, with some pointers and suggestions from Erik Knutson, CEO of Keef Brands. Not only is Erik the force behind Keef (known as a “pioneering developer, producer, and distributor of award-winning cannabis-infused beverages, edibles, oils, and more”) but he’s the cofounder and president of the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH), founding board member of the Cannabis Trade Federation (CTF), and cofounder of the Denver Packaging Company (DPAC). Moe Greens San Francisco, California

About a block away from Twitter HQ in San Francisco’s tech-centric mid-Market neighborhood sits a whimsical yet sophisticated midcentury modern space, with rich olive hues and gold Sputnik chandeliers. “This is an upscale cannabis lounge that brings together all kinds of people and consumers to relax in their booths and experience a wide variety of products, including infused beverages,” says Knutson. There are different areas of this lounge, including a vaping zone called the Playground, a space called the Vault for consuming “concentrated cannabis extracts,” and finally the High Roller, for traditional smoking. Word of advice from Knutson: “The lounge gets really busy, so be sure to make a reservation!” Though the tables and booths are first-come first-serve, to guarantee space and table ordering service, booking ahead is required. Keep in mind that the reservations aren’t free. As one could expect when buying a table at a club, it’s the same gist here—a booth in the High Roller or a table at the Playground runs $420 (heh) per hour, with enough space for five to six people. Because this lounge is also a dispensary, guests can buy any products they might want to enjoy on site before venturing into one of the three consumption rooms. And in case documenting the whole experience at a social consumption lounge is of importance, there’s free Wi-Fi. https://moegreens.com/ Magnolia Oakland Oakland, California San Francisco isn’t the only place in the Bay Area to enjoy marijuana with friends. Head to the East Bay to find Oakland’s Magnolia dispensary, vape lounge, and dab bar. BYOB(ud) or purchase a product on site for immediate consumption in one of the lounge’s “complimentary Volcano vaporizers,” Knutson says. “The dab bar and vape bar both have a wide selection of products.” For those who aren’t into smoking or vaping, Magnolia provides the space to drink or eat edibles, apply topicals, or use a sublingual (under the tongue) tincture. There’s even an on-staff registered nurse who can counsel anyone with medically related questions or concerns. “Conveniently located near Jack London Square, this place provides a real sense of community for the East Bay’s cannabis consumers,” says Knutson. https://www.magnoliaoakland.org/ Related How to Buy Legal Weed in Canada The Summit Private Lounge

Worcester, Massachusetts

