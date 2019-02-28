Beautiful Abandoned Places Around the World That You Can Actually Visit

From a deserted Italian city to a defunct Soviet submarine base, these are some of the world’s most fascinating and unusual tourist attractions.

Whether you consider abandoned buildings to be eerie or alluring (or both), they can provide one-of-a-kind windows into a destination’s past. These 15 spots around the world are particularly visually compelling, but they also serve as important reminders of history, from an out-of-use art nouveau subway station beneath New York City to a sand-covered ghost town on Namibia’s Atlantic Coast. Photo by Duncan Struthers/Shutterstock Homebush Bay is located on the south bank of the Parramatta River in the Inner West of Sydney, Australia. SS Ayrfield Shipwreck Sydney, Australia During the 20th century, Sydney’s Homebush Bay served as an industrial port and was filled with ships that transported coal and oil. But when the area’s industrial operations declined toward the end of the century, the bay became a “ship-breaking ground” for decommissioned vessels. Today, you can still see some of the abandoned freighters across Homebush Bay, including the SS Ayrfield, a 1911 vessel that carried supplies to U.S. troops in the Pacific region during World War II. The boat was deregistered in 1972 and now floats in the bay, overgrown with mangrove trees. Photo by TurneroundDesigns/Shutterstock In Bolivia’s Altiplano, abandoned train cars that have been weathered by salt and winds are also decorated with graffiti. Great Train Graveyard Uyuni, Bolivia Located high in the Andean plains of southwest Bolivia, the small city of Uyuni is known for its proximity to the world’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni. But the area is also home to another unique attraction: a “train cemetery” (known as cementerio de trenes in Spanish) scattered with abandoned locomotives that date back to the 19th century. These massive steel trains were imported to the region as part of plans to develop a railway system that would transfer minerals from Uyuni to cities on the Pacific Coast. But after the area’s mining industry lost momentum, the project was cancelled, and more than 100 train cars were left to rust. The trains have now been largely corroded by salt and heavy winds, but visitors are free to explore what remains; the grounds are less than 10 minutes by taxi from downtown Uyuni, and most local tour companies stop at the site en route to the salt flats. Photo by Photokon/Shutterstock Once a salt mine during the Middle Ages, Salina Turda has since been converted into an underground theme park. Salina Turda Salt Mine Turda, Romania This colossal mine dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. Located in Transylvania, the hollowed underground space was the site of table salt production for hundreds of years until excavations eventually ended in the early 20th century. Since 1932, the cavern has been used for several purposes, including as a warehouse for cheese storage and a bomb shelter during World War II. In 1992, Salina Turda was repurposed again—this time as both a museum of salt mining and a subterranean amusement park that contains an amphitheater, a Ferris wheel, spa treatment rooms, a bowling alley, pool tables, and even an underground lake with rowboats. (Tickets cost approximately $8 for adults, $4 for children) Photo by PhotoPhilipp/Shutterstock The Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse reopened to the public in 2016, but it’s expected to fall into the sea as soon as 2020. Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse North Jutland, Denmark The Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse sits on a towering sand dune nearly 200 feet above Denmark’s North Sea. When it was first lit in 1900, the lighthouse was hundreds of feet from the Atlantic coastline. But over time, wind and sea erosion changed the landscape and turned the area around the lighthouse into sand dunes. The Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse shut down in 1968 but served as a museum and coffee shop from 1980 until 2002, when rising sands ultimately forced it to be abandoned completely. You can still walk along the beach and explore the structure for free, but sooner is better than later—at the current rate, it’s expected to fall into the ocean as soon as 2020. Photo by Felix Lipov/Shutterstock Manhattan’s first subway station featured vaulted tile ceilings by Spanish engineer and designer Rafael Guastavino. City Hall Subway Station New York City

New York City’s first subway station—which opened below City Hall in 1904—was adorned with vaulted ceilings, intricate tilework, and elegant chandeliers. The grandiose platform served commuters until 1945 but was shuttered after the majority of New Yorkers eventually opted to use nearby rail stations with more efficient express tracks. Today, the New York Transit Museum leads exclusive guided tours of the defunct City Hall station for $50 per person. You have to become a museum member for the chance to explore the New York landmark, and even then, tickets for the 90-minute train station tour tend to sell out quickly. Photo by illpaxphotomatic/Shutterstock Craco, now a ghost town, was built during the Middle Ages on a cliff more than 1,000 feet tall. Craco Matera, Italy Founded precariously on a steep hilltop in southern Italy during the 8th century, the medieval village of Craco has fallen victim to several disasters, including earthquakes, landslides, and devastating plagues. In 1991, a landslide forced all of Craco’s remaining residents to evacuate, leaving the site in a state of slow ruin. While the village is now entirely uninhabited, visitors can marvel at the Basilicata region ghost town on daily tours led by authorized guides for approximately $12—no reservations necessary. Photo by Yongyut Kumsri/Shutterstock Before it was abandoned, Deception Island served as a whaling base and scientific research center. Deception Island South Shetland Islands, Antarctica Deception Island isn’t just a water-surrounded landmass in Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands; it’s actually an active volcano. In the early 20th century, the caldera served as a base for whaling operations, but it was abandoned many times—first in 1931 due to a slump in whale oil prices, and later in 1969 because of disruptive volcanic eruptions. Rusted tanks and boilers still scatter the Antarctic island alongside deteriorating research stations, beached boats, and a cemetery honoring workers who passed away there. To explore the deserted site, book a cruise with Silversea or Oceanwide Expeditions—if you’re lucky, you might even spot some chinstrap penguins as they breed. Photo by Kanuman/Shutterstock The dilapidated buildings that once housed German settlers have since been reclaimed by Namibia’s desert sands. Kolmanskop Namib Desert, Namibia Located in the barren Namib Desert, Kolmanskop boomed as a German diamond mining settlement during the early 1900s. After World War I, however, the area’s once-rich diamond field began to deplete and operations eventually came to a halt. By the end of the 1950s, German colonists had completely deserted the town, leaving the abandoned buildings of their settlement to be swallowed up by the southern Namibian sands. To explore what’s left of the sand-filled ghost town today, travelers must book a guided tour in the nearby tourist hub of Lüderitz, located on Namibia’s southern coast. Photo by A_Lesik/Shutterstock This defunct USSR submarine station is located underneath Balaklava Bay in Crimea. Balaklava Bay Submarine Base Balaklava, Crimean Peninsula This top-secret Soviet submarine base once housed some of the Cold War’s most dangerous weapons. Amid escalating tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin issued orders to construct a hidden complex, called Object 825 GTS, under the city of Balaklava. The base, which was used to station submarines stocked with nuclear weaponry, survived beyond the fall of the USSR (the last submarine sailed out of the complex in 1996). In 2002, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense turned the abandoned base into the Balaklava Naval Museum Complex. On Wednesdays through Sundays, museumgoers can take guided tours through a portion of the underground base, exploring a network of derelict tunnels as well as an empty nuclear storage arsenal. (From $4 for adults, $2 for students) Photo by leungchopan/Shutterstock The now abandoned Hashima Island is considered a symbol of Japan’s rapid industrialization. Hashima Island Nagasaki, Japan