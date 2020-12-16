Day and Overnight Trips from Sydney
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
571 Woollamia Rd, Woollamia NSW 2540, Australia
Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney, this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your...
107 The Scenic Rd, Killcare Heights NSW 2257, Australia
A day trip from Sydney to Stefano Manfredi’s restaurant in the Central Coast national park, Manfredi at Bells, is worth the drive. The restaurant is sophisticated, with a casual coastal tilt. There's blue-and-white-striped awnings and starched...
Governor Phillip Park, Palm Beach NSW 2108, Australia
This Hawkesbury river boathouse looks like it's come straight from a shoot with Vogue. Elegant and casual, fun and cheery, it's worth taking a day trip to Palm Beach for. Red-and-white awnings hang over charcoal-painted tables where the white...
180 Berkeley Rd, Berkeley NSW 2506, Australia
Just over an hour south of Australia’s largest city is a more tranquil “largest,” the largest Buddhist temple in the Southern Hemisphere, Nan Tien Temple. This spiritual, educational and cultural refuge brings a bit of the east to the western...
4655 Jenolan Caves Rd, Jenolan NSW 2790, Australia
Jenolan Caves offers guided tours through 11 cave systems, with many more caves still to be explored. The well-developed tours include caves with secure walkways, railings, and ample mood lighting (when necessary). Lodging and a variety of dining...
Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Newcastle NSW, Australia
Take the train less than two hours north of Sydney for a relaxing weekend in Newcastle, a town of historic pubs, welcoming cafes, and beautiful beaches. A visit to the oddly named Bogey Hole is a quintessential Newcastle experience, as you can...
148 Leura Mall, Leura NSW 2780, Australia
The Blue Mountains region, an hour and a half from Sydney, is renowned for its natural wonders, and for good reason. But these mountain towns aren't the podunk sort you might imagine. Leura, especially, has some amazing shops including Bespoke...
Harbour St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The largest and most storied of the Sydney Harbour islands, Cockatoo was once an Aboriginal fishing ground, a naval shipyard, a girls' reform school, and a gruesome prison. Today, it offers fascinating walking tours, a casual café, and a number of...
