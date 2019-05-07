From New York City to Berlin, these Pride events attract millions in support of equal rights for the LGBTQ community.

This June marks 50 years since the first stone was thrown at The Stonewall Inn in New York City, signaling the start of the Stonewall Riots—what many consider to be the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Since that fateful day on June 28, 1969, various strides have been made for the liberation of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people in the United States and other parts of the world. But the fight for equal rights still continues. To commemorate the Stonewall Uprising, LGBTQ Pride celebrations have since taken place annually in cities around the globe, normally during the month of June. (Some occur during different months, such as February and October.) Every year, Pride marches attract millions of participants, although today they're often celebrated with glitter and pride flags rather than stones and chants of protest. These are some of the liveliest Pride parades around the world. Los Angeles June 9 The annual LA Pride Festival and Parade feature citywide events throughout late May and early June, including a dedicated night at Universal Studios Hollywood and a special kick-off party with a comedy show and documentary screening. On June 9 in West Hollywood, the LA Pride Parade takes place along Santa Monica Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout the weekend, the LA Pride Festival features LGBTQ and allied performers at West Hollywood Park. This year, Meghan Trainor and British pop trio Years & Years are headlining the festival. The parade is free to attend, but tickets must be purchased for entry to the festival. ($30 for advance, single-day tickets) Photo by Anton Mislawsky/Shutterstock Tel Aviv's Pride events reach their peak with a parade that ends in an open-air party by the beach. Tel Aviv June 14 Every year during Pride Week in Tel Aviv, pride flags fill the Mediterranean city, where lively celebrations take place at various establishments. On June 14 at 10 a.m., the annual event begins with speeches and live performances before the official march kicks off at 12 p.m. Colorful crowds parade through the city toward Charles Clore Park, where an all-night party rages on along the beach, attracting thousands. São Paulo June 23

