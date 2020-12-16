The Perfect Weekend in Sydney

Three days will only scratch the surface in Sydney, but the city offers enough variety that a traveler can get a good taste of Australian life and culture here. Sydney is world famous for its intricate waterfront, so visitors should prioritize a coastal track like the Bondi to Coogee walk. Otherwise, as much time should be spent on Sydney Harbour as possible. Climb the Harbour Bridge, hit happy hour at the Opera Bar, and meet the residents of Taronga Zoo.