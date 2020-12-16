The Perfect Weekend in Sydney
Collected by Serena Renner
Three days will only scratch the surface in Sydney, but the city offers enough variety that a traveler can get a good taste of Australian life and culture here. Sydney is world famous for its intricate waterfront, so visitors should prioritize a coastal track like the Bondi to Coogee walk. Otherwise, as much time should be spent on Sydney Harbour as possible. Climb the Harbour Bridge, hit happy hour at the Opera Bar, and meet the residents of Taronga Zoo.
Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Sydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or...
Sydney NSW, Australia
I love visiting big iconic bridges during the sunset. Trips at dusk to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge have resulted in spectacular photographs of the urban landscape. The Sydney Harbour Bridge was another great experience! The...
Bradleys Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088, Australia
Travelers should visit Taronga Zoo as much forits harbor views asfor the 4,000 resident animals (who get to see them all day long). Ferry 15 minutes from Circular Quay and take an optional Sky Safari cable car, included in the ticket price, and...
140 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Set on the western side of Circular Quay, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) is the country’s leading institution for modern art. While access to touring international exhibitions from the likes of Tatsuo Miyajima and Annie Leibovitz...
Queens Square, Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Since opening in 1819, Australia’s first barracks has housed British convicts, female immigrants, destitute elderly women, courtrooms, and government offices until it was finally declared a museum in 1979. During a twice-daily tour, or with...
31 Lamrock Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Gallery director Adrian Newstead sources bark paintings, sculptures, and ceremonial artifacts from Aboriginal artists throughout Australia and curates works for local and international shows.
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
This 7.5-mile round-trip walk has some of the most amazing coastal views in Sydney and is a great introduction to the city’s Eastern Suburbs. Starting from Icebergs pool in Bondi, the path hugs cornmeal-sand coves, natural seawater pools, a marine...
Corner Pyrmont Bridge Road &, Bank St, Sydney NSW 2009, Australia
The Sydney Fish Market hosts the largest daily fish auction in the southern hemisphere. That means about 2,700 crates (or 50-55 tons) of more than 100 species of the freshest catch from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands is sold every...
1-5 Wheat Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Aquariums are a must for ocean lovers. Yes, Sydney's Sea Life Aquarium is located in the touristy hub of Darling Harbour, but the unique species and ecosystems that you can view make it hard to pass up. Take Dugong Island, an underwater shipwreck...
130 Argyle St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
After 30 years at the forefront of Sydney's fine-dining scene, Quay Restaurant underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and reopened in 2018. The restaurant swapped white linens for Tasmanian spotted-gum wood tabletops and exchanged the...
Macquarie St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
There are certain touristy things that one must do while traveling. And some places are so great that even locals flock to them despite the fact that they're heavily trodden. The Opera Bar at the Sydney Opera House is one of those places. There...
141/143 Macpherson St, Bronte NSW 2024, Australia
Three Blue Ducks draws a queue of Bronte beachgoers every weekend for its famous orange yogurt pancakes and scrambled eggs with black sausage. Besides the friendly staff, graffiti-meets-indie-music vibe (especially cool at dinner), and the...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
1/28 MacLeay St, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Long a supporter of organic, fair-trade, and biodynamic food, star Aussie chef Kylie Kwong even took her former restaurant on Crown Street carbon-neutral in 2007. She’s also a pioneer of native Australian ingredients and is responsible for...
10 William St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
This hole-in-the-wall wine bar in Paddington pours experimental reds, whites, rosés, sparklings, and skin-contact orange varietals and also cooks some of the most inventive cuisine in the neighborhood. If the wine list overwhelms you—there are...
241 Victoria St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
A scoop of Italy in Sydney, this gelato mecca has foodies and bloggers queuing up all week. Go for the salted-caramel-and-white-chocolate gelato, one of the store’s best sellers, or try the “Poached Figs in Marsala” flavor,...
1 Notts Ave, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Overlooking iconic Bondi Beach, Icebergs is arguably Sydney’s most scenic restaurant. The food, from local shrimp to braised beef cheeks, lives up to the setting. 1 Notts Ave., Bondi Beach, 61/(0) 2-9365-9000. This appeared in the August/September...
245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots...
29/43-45 E Esplanade, Manly NSW 2095, Australia
One of the pioneers of the Sydney craft beer scene, 4 Pines opened in 2008 in a space that overlooks the shores and famous Norfolk pine trees of Manly Beach—one of the city's dreamiest locations for a brewery. The upstairs brewpub serves the whole...
229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia
One of Sydney's most celebrated cocktail bars has that speakeasy style down—dapper mixologists, glass cabinets, jazzy sound track, moody lighting—but it also delivers on the libations front. Expect inventive riffs on classic negronis, smoky mescal...
339 Oxford St, Paddington NSW 2021, Australia
Known for free-form dishes, utensils, and jewelry cast in brightly colored resin, Dinosaur Designs has collaborated with the likes of Louis Vuitton. 339 Oxford St., Paddington, 61/(0) 2-9361-3776. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue....
35 Tumbalong Boulevard, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Nestled between Darling Harbour and Chinatown, Darling Square is one of the city’s newest districts for shopping and dining. It’s centered on Steam Mill Lane, an artsy alleyway with a Tokyo vibe where you can choose between coffee and sandwiches...
28 Sir Thomas Mitchell Rd, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Nestled among palms and frangipani (plumeria) trees is a secret B&B tucked just far enough away from the bustle of Bondi Beach. This former schoolhouse is tastefully adorned with antiques and Australian works of art and consists of three...
89-113 Kent St, Millers Point NSW 2000, Australia
A longtime favorite among royalty, rock stars, actors, and visiting dignitaries, the Langham hotel completed a $30 million renovation in December 2014. London-based GA Designs was charged with retaining the hotel’s stately character—check out the...
