Carriageworks

245 Wilson St, Eveleigh NSW 2015, Australia
Website
| +61 2 8571 9099
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

The brick-and-iron warehouses of the old Eveleigh Railway Workshops host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art. Located on the border of Redfern and Waterloo, Carriageworks was restored to keep the historical roots intact while providing a space for cutting-edge culture. Every Saturday, more than 70 stalls fill the former railyard outside with organic produce, artisan breads, specialty coffee, and exotic flowers as well as street food from the likes of chef Kylie Kwong during the farmers' market. Fuel up at the market and then get inspired by whatever is on display inside this artist-run venue. Big annual events for Sydney Contemporary, Pacific Runway, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and the Sydney Festival are also held here throughout the year.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The brick-and-iron buildings of the old Eveleigh Railyards now host a diverse lineup of experimental music, theater, film, and fine art exhibitions.
Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Located in Darlington, Carriageworks is both an experience in art and space. The building has been restored with an exceptional sensitivity to keep the historical roots intact and visible. In addition to housing contemporary arts practitioners, Carriageworks features dance and music performances and of course art exhibitions.

