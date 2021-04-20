Jardin du Luxembourg - A delightful experience

Jardin du Luxembourg - A delightful experience "Le Jardin du Luxembourg", or the Luxembourg Garden, located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris is one of our favorite places in town. Not only because of its historic value and wonderful blooming flowers but also because of all the art in it. Sculptures are everywhere. These gardens are also featured in Victor Hugo's novel Les Misérables. It is here that the novel's main love story unfolds: it's where the characters Marius Pontmercy and Cosette first meet. Le Mis has had a profound impact on both our lives and we just felt compelled to visit this place as a commitment of love and gratitude. The Garden dates back to 1611, when Marie de' Medici, the widow of Henry IV and the regent for the King Louis XIII decided to build a palace in imitation of the Pitti Palace in her native Florence. She purchased the hotel du Luxembourg (today the Petit-Luxembourg palace) and began construction of the new palace. It's undoubtedly a magical place for those who want to enjoy nature and rejuvenate. Its easy access is also something we love. The best part of all? It's free!