“I am sorry for the rain,” said the hotel manager to the couple checking out as we waited for our room. It had been cold and wet the week before we arrived, one of the perils it seems of visiting Paris in late February. But on vacation one should never talk about the vagaries of weather, unless perhaps you happen to do that for a living, and consequently without such concerns we found February to be a nice time to see Paris. First, you are greeted in French even when you, as I do, have a distinctly unfamiliar face, as if they have assumed that you must be French to be in Paris in the cold wet of winter: They have yet to steady themselves with the English phrases used amongst the traffic that arrives with the hot summer. Second, if you arrive at the Musée d'Orsay shortly after it opens, you can have the van Goghs, Monets, and Gauguins all to yourself; at the Louvre or the Branly there might also be schoolchildren holding hands as they march by you to see the art. Third, there is a conviviality of having weathered (cue rimshot) the winter and of bearing witness to the unfettered joir of when the sun reappears and the people rush to fill those ubiquitous green chairs patterned about the Jardin du Luxembourg as if to sit with an old friend. February is certainly not in the shoulder season and you must dress appropriately but if you can channel your inner Gil Pender and find the wonder of the city in the rain, February is one of the best times to visit Paris.