HomeTravel GuidesFranceParis

Villa-des-Prés

29 Rue de Buci, 75006 Paris, France
https://www.villadespres.com/en/
+33 1 89 40 05 00
Breakfast in the dining room of Villa-des-pres hotel in Paris

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

The outside facade of Villa-des-Prés

The outside facade of Villa-des-Prés

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Piscine 05 Sauna.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

10 Deluxe - ©Gaelle Le Boulicaut.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

11 Minibar - ©Gaelle Le Boulicaut (1).jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Bar 02.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Escaliers.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Suite 403.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Terrasse 106.jpg

Courtesy of Villa-des-Prés

Breakfast in the dining room of Villa-des-pres hotel in Paris
The outside facade of Villa-des-Prés
Piscine 05 Sauna.jpg
10 Deluxe - ©Gaelle Le Boulicaut.jpg
11 Minibar - ©Gaelle Le Boulicaut (1).jpg
Bar 02.jpg
Escaliers.jpg
Suite 403.jpg
Terrasse 106.jpg
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Newly opened in December 2023, Villa-des-Pres is a five-star, French-owned hotel in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint Germain-des-Pres. This luxury property has taken over what was originally constructed as an apartment building in 1911, and used as such up until recently. Although it retains its lived-in Parisian feel, the building underwent massive renovations to transform it from apartment to hotel.

The result: a modern yet classically Parisian place to stay with a gorgeous, fully-restored exterior; beautiful stained glass windows that line the original spiral staircase; and art selected by Parisian gallerist Amélie du Chalard of Amélie Maison d’Art filling each of the 34 rooms and suites, the interiors of which were designed by Bruno Borrione. Little touches, from handmade lights and bespoke furniture to a custom bar area and Illy espresso machines in each room, round out the space.

But these rooms aren’t just beautiful. They’re functional as well. To ensure peace and quiet in the heart of one of Paris’ most vibrant neighborhoods, each room has thick, updated windows, and the entire building was lifted so you can no longer feel the metro passing below. The rooms and suites are spacious, beds comfortable, and complete with practical amenities such as a personal clothes steamer, and bathrooms are outfitted with robes, slippers, and luxury bath products by Diptyque.

But you won’t want to stay here for the rooms alone. On site, the hotel has a ground-floor bar that’s open to both guests and non-guests alike, and an outdoor terrace at the center of the building where guests can enjoy breakfast or an afternoon cocktail on nice days. Below, the hotel has an impressive wellness center, complete with a luxurious, marble-walled pool and a sauna that overlooks it through glass doors.

Saint-Germain-des-Prés hasn’t seen an opening like this in years, and we’re pretty excited to stay there on our next trip to the city.

By Jessie Beck

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
Beyond Bastille Day: Why You Should Go to Paris This Summer
Brach Paris
June 29, 2023 12:39 PM
The Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris.
Saint James Paris
June 29, 2023 12:37 PM
The Peninsula Paris
June 29, 2023 12:27 PM
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
June 29, 2023 11:57 AM
La Réserve Paris
June 29, 2023 11:43 AM
Cheval Blanc Paris
June 28, 2023 10:52 PM
841736aa7ca86954e0d0dcde3dde3fcc.jpg
Four Seasons Hotel George V
June 28, 2023 10:47 PM
Hôtel Rochechouart
June 28, 2023 08:47 PM
SO / Paris has 162 guest rooms and suites.
SO/ Paris
June 28, 2023 08:35 PM
Tombstones cemetery Montparnasse Paris France Cimetiere du Montparnasse
Montparnasse Cemetery
June 21, 2022 10:14 AM
3af554f7116de65cc29319fb2b9b82cf.jpg
Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
June 21, 2022 10:11 AM
open-uri20131122-24477-1ubq3t6
Marché d’Aligre
June 21, 2022 09:56 AM
fea4a0d96c1559ded6192bde3c716be2.jpg
Marin d’Eau Douce
June 21, 2022 09:46 AM
7dec9cb13a2d5b72c37a319ad667c2b2.jpg
Experimental Cocktail Club
June 21, 2022 09:34 AM
59ef52094d110690825c739f2a000fd3.jpg
Cook’n with Class Paris
June 21, 2022 09:08 AM
4bcf4753b11db185c3f1c5f20d468e57.jpg
Les Ombres
June 21, 2022 09:05 AM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
The interior of the Guggenheim Museum, filled with people
Art + Culture
10 Must-Visit Museums in New York City
December 02, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
Mae Hamilton
People sitting underneath beach umbrellas on a beach
Where to Travel Next
6 Most Exciting Places in the Caribbean in 2024
December 01, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
Laura Begley Bloom
It's about to cost a little more to head to Venice for the day.
Trending News
Venice Unveils Exact Dates in 2024 When It Will Charge Tourist Entry Fee
December 01, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
Erica Firpo
People on a pier underneath shelter, with someone jumping off on the right side of the photo.
Where to Travel Next
Planning a Winter Trip? Consider These 7 Noteworthy Places.
December 01, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Five people on an overlook in Slovenia.
In the Magazine
This Tiny European Country Is Home to Cliffside Castles, Emerald Lakes, and a Green Capital City
December 01, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
People playing in a riverbed in Slovenia.
In the Magazine
Learning the Value of Slowing Down on Slovenia’s Juliana Trail
December 01, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
Peggy Orenstein
Load More