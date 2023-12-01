Villa-des-Prés

Newly opened in December 2023, Villa-des-Pres is a five-star, French-owned hotel in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint Germain-des-Pres. This luxury property has taken over what was originally constructed as an apartment building in 1911, and used as such up until recently. Although it retains its lived-in Parisian feel, the building underwent massive renovations to transform it from apartment to hotel.

The result: a modern yet classically Parisian place to stay with a gorgeous, fully-restored exterior; beautiful stained glass windows that line the original spiral staircase; and art selected by Parisian gallerist Amélie du Chalard of Amélie Maison d’Art filling each of the 34 rooms and suites, the interiors of which were designed by Bruno Borrione. Little touches, from handmade lights and bespoke furniture to a custom bar area and Illy espresso machines in each room, round out the space.

But these rooms aren’t just beautiful. They’re functional as well. To ensure peace and quiet in the heart of one of Paris’ most vibrant neighborhoods, each room has thick, updated windows, and the entire building was lifted so you can no longer feel the metro passing below. The rooms and suites are spacious, beds comfortable, and complete with practical amenities such as a personal clothes steamer, and bathrooms are outfitted with robes, slippers, and luxury bath products by Diptyque.

But you won’t want to stay here for the rooms alone. On site, the hotel has a ground-floor bar that’s open to both guests and non-guests alike, and an outdoor terrace at the center of the building where guests can enjoy breakfast or an afternoon cocktail on nice days. Below, the hotel has an impressive wellness center, complete with a luxurious, marble-walled pool and a sauna that overlooks it through glass doors.

Saint-Germain-des-Prés hasn’t seen an opening like this in years, and we’re pretty excited to stay there on our next trip to the city.