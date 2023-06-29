Travel InspirationHotels

Hôtel Plaza Athénée

25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
https://www.dorchestercollection.com/en/paris/hotel-plaza-athenee/
+33153676665
La Cour Jardin at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée is surrounded by green plants.

La Cour Jardin at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

Courtesy of Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

Part of the Dorchester Collection, this Palace-designated hotel is deeply connected to its setting on the avenue Montaigne, the historic home of haute couture in the Triangle d’Or (Golden Triangle). Just across the street, Christian Dior opened his first shop in 1946 then showed his inaugural collection at the hotel. To this day, the subterranean Dior Spa (currently under renovation before a September relaunch) celebrates the link to the designer.

The 154 guest rooms and 54 suites are likewise imbued with a chic couture vibe, whether you choose the classical style or newly renovated art deco rooms, punctuated with pops of red to echo the facade’s geranium-filled window boxes. (Fun fact: Liz Taylor lived in the Royal Suite for six months in 1971.) An undeniable showstopper is the restaurant by Jean Imbert, the chef with a loyal following of celebrities who’s teamed up with Pharrell Williams on several restaurants. Amid the decadent gold and marble (wait until you see the “Royal Table” centerpiece), Imbert resurrects French culinary heritage in dishes such as pigeon Chartreuse with foie gras, and Catherine de Medici’s sea bass and artichokes.

By Mary Winston Nicklin

Jennifer Flowers
Tue Feb 25 12:07:28 EST 2020

Romantic getaway

The best romantic getaway in the world, according to AFAR reader Sandra Del Giorno? The Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, which was built in 1913 and still wows guests today with its art deco interiors. “Elegance, excellent service, and extraordinary kindness, combined with the ‘je ne sais quoi’ that no one does better than the French, made for one of my most memorable stays,” recalls Del Giorno. “Whether sipping champagne, indulging in pastries, or just embracing the quiet calm of La Galerie salon, the world and all its problems gave way to the dream-fulfilling welcome of this iconic grand dame.” Enough said.

