Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Part of the Dorchester Collection, this Palace-designated hotel is deeply connected to its setting on the avenue Montaigne, the historic home of haute couture in the Triangle d’Or (Golden Triangle). Just across the street, Christian Dior opened his first shop in 1946 then showed his inaugural collection at the hotel. To this day, the subterranean Dior Spa (currently under renovation before a September relaunch) celebrates the link to the designer.

The 154 guest rooms and 54 suites are likewise imbued with a chic couture vibe, whether you choose the classical style or newly renovated art deco rooms, punctuated with pops of red to echo the facade’s geranium-filled window boxes. (Fun fact: Liz Taylor lived in the Royal Suite for six months in 1971.) An undeniable showstopper is the restaurant by Jean Imbert, the chef with a loyal following of celebrities who’s teamed up with Pharrell Williams on several restaurants. Amid the decadent gold and marble (wait until you see the “Royal Table” centerpiece), Imbert resurrects French culinary heritage in dishes such as pigeon Chartreuse with foie gras, and Catherine de Medici’s sea bass and artichokes.