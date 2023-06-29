Travel InspirationHotels

Cheval Blanc Paris

8 Quai du Louvre, 75001 Paris, France
https://www.chevalblanc.com/fr/maison/paris/
+33 1 40 28 00 00
Come fall, visitors will be able to book a room at the Cheval Blanc.

Image by Alexandre Tabaste/Cheval Blanc

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

Opened in 2021, the first urban resort from LVMH—the arbiter and exporter of French luxury—feels sumptuous at every turn. A 100-foot pool, the largest of any French hotel, is covered in hand-laid mosaic tiles, while a series of virtual window panels display illustrated scenes of the Seine in perpetual motion as you swim laps. A penthouse apartment has its own 41-foot pool, projection space, and panoramic terrace. Plénitude, the fine-dining restaurant, earned three Michelin stars within months of opening. The hotel was designed by Peter Marino, an American known for his chromatic and sculptural retail spaces in the LVMH universe, including the recently renovated Tiffany’s flagship in New York.

The 72 guest rooms, of which 46 are suites, occupy the Seine side of the Samaritaine, the art seco heritage shopping complex, also restored by LVMH. This translates into some of the best river views of any hotel in the city, on display from in-room bay windows and the rooftop restaurant terraces. Butlers draw baths for guests before they return to their rooms, while guests are treated to exclusive visits of the Louis Vuitton ateliers near Paris.

In addition to chef Arnaud Donckele’s Plénitude restaurant, Cheval Blanc Paris offers the more casual Le Tout Paris brasserie and Langosteria, the first outpost outside of Milan for the Italian restaurant group. For visitors looking to feel rejuvenated, the Dior spa offers 46 different facial and body treatments, including the unique Rêve Couture, a simultaneous trifecta of manicure, massage, and blow-out.

By Lindsey Tramuta
