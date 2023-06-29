This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

The Pigalle neighborhood’s past comes alive in Hôtel Rochechouart, a 106-room property on the boulevard Marguerite de Rochechouart, itself a late-night destination and a 1920s hot spot for musicians, intellectuals, and artists. The hotel’s design by Charlotte de Tonnac and Hugo Sauzay of Festen Architecture builds off of that legacy; restored details include the blue mosaic floor in the restaurant and the glass elevator. The modern-feeling guest rooms are done up in a moody, autumnal color palette and feature Old World decorative details like burl-wood headboards, curvaceous armchairs, and alabaster suspension lamps.

But the real selling point is what happens outside of the rooms. The hotel’s brasserie on the ground floor has become a favorite among Parisians for its soaring ceilings, sleek banquettes, and classic dishes (steak tartare; crème brûlée). One floor below the restaurant, Mikado Dancing is a Jazz-era nightclub that the hotel owners brought back to life as a speakeasy-dance hall; it’s open every Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. Head to the rooftop bar for lunch and views of the Sacré Coeur, so close you could almost reach out and touch it.