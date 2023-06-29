Travel InspirationHotels

Hôtel Rochechouart

55 Blvd Marguerite de Rochechouart, 75009 Paris, France
https://www.hotelrochechouart.com/
+33142819100
The Hotel Rochechouart's guest rooms feature an autumnal palette.

The Hotel Rochechouart is located in the Pigalle district.

Courtesy of Hotel Rochechouart

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

The Pigalle neighborhood’s past comes alive in Hôtel Rochechouart, a 106-room property on the boulevard Marguerite de Rochechouart, itself a late-night destination and a 1920s hot spot for musicians, intellectuals, and artists. The hotel’s design by Charlotte de Tonnac and Hugo Sauzay of Festen Architecture builds off of that legacy; restored details include the blue mosaic floor in the restaurant and the glass elevator. The modern-feeling guest rooms are done up in a moody, autumnal color palette and feature Old World decorative details like burl-wood headboards, curvaceous armchairs, and alabaster suspension lamps.

But the real selling point is what happens outside of the rooms. The hotel’s brasserie on the ground floor has become a favorite among Parisians for its soaring ceilings, sleek banquettes, and classic dishes (steak tartare; crème brûlée). One floor below the restaurant, Mikado Dancing is a Jazz-era nightclub that the hotel owners brought back to life as a speakeasy-dance hall; it’s open every Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. Head to the rooftop bar for lunch and views of the Sacré Coeur, so close you could almost reach out and touch it.

By Lindsey Tramuta
