Travel InspirationHotels

La Réserve Paris

42 Av. Gabriel, 75008 Paris, France
https://www.lareserve-paris.com/en/
A deluxe suite at La Réserve Paris

A deluxe suite at La Réserve Paris

Courtesy of La Réserve Paris

A deluxe suite at La Réserve Paris
CHECK AVAILABILITY

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

Privacy and discretion reign supreme behind the iconic red door of this Jacques Garcia-styled hideaway between the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées. The smallest of the capital’s Palace hotels, La Réserve Paris is set up in a former mansion that belonged to the Duc of Morny (Napoleon III’s half-brother). The hotel maintains the feel of a private home, thanks to a mix of Second Empire decorative touches, including parquet floors, crown moldings, cordovan leather paneling, and velvet drapery. It’s easy to linger in the public areas, including the library packed with 3,000 books reserved for guests during the day, the fumoir that looks out onto a leafy courtyard, and salons with plush banquettes and club chairs.

The 40 rooms and suites have soaring ceilings, damascene brocade and taffeta, and a variety of antique furnishings; linens are monogrammed with guest initials. But more importantly, they are incredibly spacious: 430 square feet minimum, a rarity in Paris. The USB sockets are equipped with cords for charging cell phones and tablets of all brands. The oversize minibar stocks 40 kinds of soft drinks, beers, champagne, and wine. Another plus: The courtesy car is available for all guests to use. It’s chauffeur-driven in the evening and can take you to dinner or pick you up from wherever you may be. There is plenty to do right on property, including the 52-foot swimming pool, the small spa with its hammam, and the two-Michelin-star Le Gabriel, where chef Jérôme Banctel serves reimagined French classics.

By Lindsey Tramuta
Sign up for our newsletter
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Saint James Paris is housed in a 19th-century private mansion in the 16th arrondissement.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in Paris
June 28, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Southwest Airplane
Loyalty + Rewards
Last Chance to Score a 60,000-Point Bonus With the Latest Southwest Credit Card Offers
June 28, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Airport screen showing canceled flights
Air Travel News
More Than 8,000 Flights Canceled Across U.S. This Week—With More Coming
June 28, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Mallorca-son-bunyola-hotel-deluxe-sea-view-room.jpg
Hotels
Rafael Nadal, Richard Branson Bring New Hotels—and Attention—to Mallorca
June 28, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A trip to Muskoka puts you in close proximity to tranquil lakes and beaches.
Weekend Getaways
Great Toronto Day Trips For Summer and Fall
June 28, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
Heather Greenwood Davis
An interior photo of a junior suite at the Hotel Haya's junior suite, with a graffiti wall
Stay Here Next
This Tampa Hotel Leans into the City’s Cuban, Cigar-Rolling Past
June 28, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
Load More