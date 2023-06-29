Four Seasons Hotel George V

If you’re looking to stay near the Champs-Elysées—grandest avenue in the world—there is no place as fitting as this legendary art deco hotel. Opened in 1928 with a name that nodded to the British monarchy, the palatial property quickly began attracting the world’s upper crust, from celebrities to royalty. It also earned a reputation for its opulent Louis XV–style interiors and a series of firsts for its time: two bathrooms in each suite, telephones that ring outside numbers, and dumbwaiters for room service.

The 244 spacious guest rooms and suites have chandeliers, marble-clad bathrooms, and soothing powder blue and neutral hues. The George V is the first hotel in Europe to offer three Michelin-ranked restaurants on site, including the three-star Le Cinq, as well as a 50,000-bottle wine cellar 45 feet underground. Take note of the awe-inspiring floral arrangements composed by the hotel’s artistic director, Jeff Leatham, and his team of florists, from nearly 15,000 flowers delivered each week from Amsterdam.