If you’re looking to stay near the Champs-Elysées—grandest avenue in the world—there is no place as fitting as this legendary art deco hotel. Opened in 1928 with a name that nodded to the British monarchy, the palatial property quickly began attracting the world’s upper crust, from celebrities to royalty. It also earned a reputation for its opulent Louis XV–style interiors and a series of firsts for its time: two bathrooms in each suite, telephones that ring outside numbers, and dumbwaiters for room service.
The 244 spacious guest rooms and suites have chandeliers, marble-clad bathrooms, and soothing powder blue and neutral hues. The George V is the first hotel in Europe to offer three Michelin-ranked restaurants on site, including the three-star Le Cinq, as well as a 50,000-bottle wine cellar 45 feet underground. Take note of the awe-inspiring floral arrangements composed by the hotel’s artistic director, Jeff Leatham, and his team of florists, from nearly 15,000 flowers delivered each week from Amsterdam.
Luxury Stay
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official tourism category introduced in 2010 requiring establishments to “embody French standards of excellence and contribute to enhancing the image of France throughout the world.” Set in a 1928 art deco building, the Four Seasons Hotel George V boasts a regular clientele of bona fide royals, including Saudi princes who rent entire floors for six weeks at a stretch. The staff includes a team of flower designers led by an art director who worked on Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. There’s also a dedicated concierge for children ordering up pint-sized bathrobes and private pastry-making lessons in the Michelin-starred kitchen.
With the latest three-year, 20-million-euro refitting, Paris decorator Pierre-Yves Rochon freshened the rooms, which are more sedate than the eye-popping ground-floor lobby. The lobby is one of the city’s most glamorous, with Flemish tapestries, large-format oil paintings, huge floral installations, and a parade of wealthy Russians, Ukrainians, Kazakhs, and French businesspeople and brunching grand-mères. Fresh flowers and fruit baskets are artfully replenished daily, TVs have been installed in the bathroom mirrors, and there are now Nespresso machines for the self-sufficient.
The Perfect Paris Location
Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is perfectly located to pursue countless passions. Sightseers don’t have to travel far to take in the iconic view of the Arc de Triomphe crowning the Champs Elysées, while the fashion crowd will stumble across the world’s most coveted boutiques just minutes from the hotel lobby. Around the corner, Le Clarence is one of Concierge Gilles Morvan’s favorite fine dining addresses for aspiring gourmets. After indulging, athletic guests who want to leave the gym can run along the Seine and through the Tuileries Gardens. Art collectors, meanwhile, will enjoy the library and regular auctions at nearby Artcurial.
Fine Four Seasons Dining
There’s plenty to keep you satisfied right here at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. Three-Michelin-starred Le Cinq is set in a luminous 19th-century winter garden, creating the perfect ambience for indulging in Chef Christian Le Squer’s cuisine, which he defines as “flavors concentrated in movement.” Custom Lalique doors lead to Le George’s airy dining room where chef Simone Zanoni prepares Mediterranean dishes with delicacies like truffles and lobster. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are now available at L’Orangerie, featuring chef David Bizet interpretation of contemporary French cuisine. La Galerie is an easy option for light meals, and their Afternoon Tea is a favorite among guests and locals alike.
Paris Undergound
After spending the day running from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre to the Arc de Triomphe to Sacré-Cœur, you will be in dire need of some serious rest and relaxation. May I present to you, the Four Seasons George V in Paris. The spa at the George V is actually located below the hotel itself, tucked away in its very own special place. Upon arriving, you will enter a serene world of peacefulness and calm that is light-years away from the buzzing city above. As with all world-class spas, there is an assortment of treatments from which to choose, and the staff treats you like French royalty. Now, I’m all for immersion travel to far-off places where the word “amenities” isn’t even in the local lexicon, but every once in a while there is a time and a place to go for the top shelf. The spa at the Four Seasons in Paris is that place. After a day of excursions in the City of Light, ride the elevator down to this Paris underground gem, and relax and recharge before your next big adventure above.
Spa at the Georges V Hotel
Drop in to experience Marie Antoinette’s “toilettes” in this vast and splendid establishment that is decorated in elegant gold and cream colors and toile de jouy wallpaper. The spa is reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s Versailles boudoir. There’s an indoor pool, a dozen treatment rooms (including a couples room), saunas, steam baths, a relaxation room, fitness area, and beauty rooms. The signature treatment is called “a stroll through Versailles” and pampers with the experience of the Queen’s beauty rituals: orange blossom body exfoliation, shea butter massage, and milk facial.
The Incomparable George V, Paris
For luxury, pampering and the overall royal treatment, Four Seasons George V is always my choice in Paris. Be sure to have a drink--or two--in the iconic bar. Just to be sure you are in the “proper” Parisian mood.
Contemporary Meets Classic in the Royal Suites
Checking in here feels like coming home to the palatial Paris apartment of your dreams. Restful tones dominate the spacious rooms, which are adorned in modern art, and include a living space with a marble fireplace, a dining table for up to eight guests, and a fully equipped kitchen. Throughout, noted designer Pierre-Yves Rochon showcases fabrics and furniture from French companies, such as Tisserant. The stunning cut-glass make-up table in the dressing room is a masterpiece of form serving function while the golden-hued marble bathroom with steam room and Baccarat fittings makes bathing a dream. Still, one of its most charming features is a private terrace with outdoor living and dining areas to make the most of Paris under the sun.
The Grand, Elegant Presidential Suites
Overlooking the flower-filled Marble Courtyard, the Presidential Suites come with either an expansive office or oversized living room. They all include dining seating for six, so guests can really settle in and feel at home, taking advantage of a full service kitchen for cooking up personal favorites or exploring the abundance of the Paris markets. An in-suite wine cellar provides the perfect pairing. Newly renovated by Pierre Yves Rochon, the suites feature fabric-covered walls, crystal chandeliers, French School paintings, and creatively arranged fresh flowers. Art objects and books add a personal touch that truly makes the suites feel like a luxurious personal residence.
Extraordinary Experiences
Four Seasons Hotel George V is dedicated to making memorable moments. A perennial favorite is the floral art class hosted by charming Art Director Jeff Leatham who teaches guests how to create one of his signature arrangements for their homes. Head concierge Roderick Levejac can escort guests on informative tours of historic passages in Paris or go antiquing at Europe’s largest flea market, St Ouen. Candlelit wine tastings led by sommelier Eric Beaumard includes a visit to the wine cellars 14 metres (46 feet) underground and its 50,000 bottles. Guests can also enjoy cocktail classes with mixologist Gregory Hazac and guided Tuesday morning runs.