Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
More rough-and-tumble and far less touristy than the Tuileries and Luxembourg gardens, the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is a green space that's worth a visit—especially given the recent resurgence of its surrounding district, the formerly working-class neighborhood of Belleville. You'll find a nice mix of mostly Parisians walking, eating, canoodling, and sipping cocktails at the park's not-too-overpriced Rosa Bonheur bar. In short, there's plenty to keep you entertained if you just want to sit back and people-watch. From the elevation of this former quarry (much of the stone used to build Paris
was extracted here), you can get a nice view of the city, especially if you make the trek to the Victorian-era folly that sits at the park's highest point.