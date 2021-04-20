Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

5 Rue de Palestine, 75019 Paris, France
Parc des Buttes-Chaumont Paris France

Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

More rough-and-tumble and far less touristy than the Tuileries and Luxembourg gardens, the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is a green space that's worth a visit—especially given the recent resurgence of its surrounding district, the formerly working-class neighborhood of Belleville. You'll find a nice mix of mostly Parisians walking, eating, canoodling, and sipping cocktails at the park's not-too-overpriced Rosa Bonheur bar. In short, there's plenty to keep you entertained if you just want to sit back and people-watch. From the elevation of this former quarry (much of the stone used to build Paris was extracted here), you can get a nice view of the city, especially if you make the trek to the Victorian-era folly that sits at the park's highest point.
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points