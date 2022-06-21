Cook’n with Class Paris

6 Rue Baudelique, 75018 Paris, France
https://cooknwithclass.com/paris/
59ef52094d110690825c739f2a000fd3.jpg

Yetunde Oshodi-Fraudeau

59ef52094d110690825c739f2a000fd3.jpg

French chef Eric Fraudeau spent 30 years working in three-star kitchens. When he returned to France, he opened a cooking school to share the wealth of French cuisine with visitors from across the globe. He started with market-to-table classes and was soon overrun with requests for his fun, informative, hands-on lessons. There is now an entire team at CWC, all of them professional chefs or sommeliers, offering a range of classes, from “Mother of All Sauces” to cooking with kids, wine pairings, and baking croissants or macarons. You can also opt for a gourmet food tour instead.

By AFAR Editors

Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc
Wed Jun 14 09:45:19 EDT 2017

Cook'n with Class

AFAR Editors
Fri Jul 29 13:47:52 EDT 2016

Cook'n with Class

