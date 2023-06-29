The Peninsula Paris

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

For the arrival of Peninsula Hotels in Europe in 2014, many millions of euros were lavished on an Avenue Kléber landmark a cobblestone’s throw from the Arc de Triomphe. Born in the Belle Epoque as the Hotel Majestic, the historic property where George Gershwin wrote “An American in Paris” was transformed by the country’s finest artisans—including the company of tassel-makers who decorated the Paris Opéra.

The result is a paean to fine French craftsmanship in the marble-swathed public spaces and 200 guest rooms, kitted out with the high-tech gadgets for which the Peninsula is known. From the glass-walled L’Oiseau Blanc rooftop restaurant, the Paris views unspool in all directions. An equally dazzling way to see the city: an after-dark spin in the hotel’s green Rolls-Royce Phantom, available to all guests.