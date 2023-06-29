Travel InspirationHotels

Saint James Paris

5 Pl. du Chancelier Adenauer, 75116 Paris, France
http://www.saint-james-paris.com/
The Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris.

The Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris.

Courtesy of Saint James Paris

The Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris.
CHECK AVAILABILITY

This hotel is on our list of The 15 Best Hotels in Paris.

Just 20 minutes by car from central Paris, the Saint James Paris feels like another world: A stone-gated driveway opens onto a 19th-century private mansion that resembles a bucolic countryside estate. Surrounded by landscaped gardens, this family-owned hideaway is both a private members club and a boutique hotel. The 50 guest rooms were renovated in 2021 by designer Laura Gonzalez in eclectic, mix-and-match styles to resemble a collector’s home.

Locals appreciate the Old World vibe of the wood-paneled library bar, where the bartenders take their drinks seriously. Seasonal organic ingredients in the cocktails are cultivated in the hotel’s Fontainebleau vegetable garden, which also supplies the Michelin-starred Bellefeuille restaurant. Chef Julien Dumas’s menu is a poetic litany of terroir-infused dishes: “In the fields of Nonville, the vivacity and freshness of the morning (White asparagus/Pollen/Elderflower)” and “Around the island of Groix, overlooking the ocean (Lobster/Wild fennel).” His deep connection to the land and commitment to sustainability are expressed not just in technical precision but also in joie de vivre on the plate.

By Mary Winston Nicklin
