Pâtisserie Stohrer
51 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 33 38 20
Photo by Jessica Antola
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8:30pm
Dig Into Parisian Pastry at Pâtisserie StohrerWhile the rum-soaked baba au rhum cake originated at Stohrer pâtisserie and is a classic, it’s the éclair au chocolat and the seasonal flavors (this winter’s include both salted caramel and chestnut cream) that deserve special attention. So do the majestic frescoes by artist Paul Baudry (famed for his décor in the Palais Garnier opera house) that adorn the shop’s walls and ceiling.
This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.