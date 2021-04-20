Where are you going?
Pâtisserie Stohrer

51 Rue Montorgueil, 75002 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 33 38 20
Dig Into Parisian Pastry at Pâtisserie Stohrer Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8:30pm

Dig Into Parisian Pastry at Pâtisserie Stohrer

While the rum-soaked baba au rhum cake originated at Stohrer pâtisserie and is a classic, it’s the éclair au chocolat and the seasonal flavors (this winter’s include both salted caramel and chestnut cream) that deserve special attention. So do the majestic frescoes by artist Paul Baudry (famed for his décor in the Palais Garnier opera house) that adorn the shop’s walls and ceiling.

This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.

By Afar Magazine

