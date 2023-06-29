Travel InspirationHotels

Brach Paris

1-7 Rue Jean Richepin, 75116 Paris, France
http://brachparis.com/
+33144301000
The reception area of the Brach.

The reception area of the Brach.

Courtesy of the Brach

Beyond Bastille Day: Why You Should Go to Paris This Summer

The view from the rooftop kitchen garden at the Brach Paris. (Don’t worry, there’s a terrace bar up there, too.)

Photo by Guillaumede Laubier; courtey of Brach Paris

The reception area of the Brach.
Beyond Bastille Day: Why You Should Go to Paris This Summer
CHECK AVAILABILITY

When the Evok Collection opened Brach inside a former postal sorting facility in 2018, the hotel was an instant hit. Now, this residential corner of the posh 16th arrondissement is the cool rendezvous spot for in-the-know Parisians. The energetic vibe starts with the design, courtesy of Philippe Starck’s famous melange of styles—an African mask here, a sculptural lamp there.

This warmth infuses the 59 guest rooms, done up in a marvelous mix of marble, leather, and wood. The city’s glitterati rub shoulders at the popular (and family-friendly) brunch and covet memberships at the next-level sports club, styled as a 1930s boxing club, complete with a 72-foot pool. Come summer, the rooftop terrace turns into a trendy hangout with 360-degree views of the city from the vegetable garden and henhouse. Take a dip in the terrace’s Norwegian bath, cocktail in hand, and you’ll see why Brach is the darling of the district.

By Mary Winston Nicklin
Sign up for our newsletter
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Saint James Paris is housed in a 19th-century private mansion in the 16th arrondissement.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in Paris
June 28, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Southwest Airplane
Loyalty + Rewards
Last Chance to Score a 60,000-Point Bonus With the Latest Southwest Credit Card Offers
June 28, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Airport screen showing canceled flights
Air Travel News
More Than 8,000 Flights Canceled Across U.S. This Week—With More Coming
June 28, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Mallorca-son-bunyola-hotel-deluxe-sea-view-room.jpg
Hotels
Rafael Nadal, Richard Branson Bring New Hotels—and Attention—to Mallorca
June 28, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
A trip to Muskoka puts you in close proximity to tranquil lakes and beaches.
Weekend Getaways
Great Toronto Day Trips For Summer and Fall
June 28, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
Heather Greenwood Davis
An interior photo of a junior suite at the Hotel Haya's junior suite, with a graffiti wall
Stay Here Next
This Tampa Hotel Leans into the City’s Cuban, Cigar-Rolling Past
June 28, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
Load More