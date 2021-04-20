Where are you going?
Front St

Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
A Bavarian Carriage Ride

Care for a romantic carriage ride through the quaint streets of Leavenworth? This horse and carriage wait for passengers outside the bandstand on Front Street.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Play Me a Polka

On weekends, enjoy free live music at the bandstand on Front Street. Authentically lederhosen-clad performers play accordions, tubas, and glockenspiels for your entertainment. Benches nearby offer seating, or you can stroll through the nearby open-air craft market while being serenaded.
Mountain Friends

There's some awesome public art just randomly placed around town in Leavenworth, like this sculpture entitled "Bergfreunde," or "Mountain Friends." It's a fountain, too!

