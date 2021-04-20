Front St
Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826, USA
A Bavarian Carriage RideCare for a romantic carriage ride through the quaint streets of Leavenworth? This horse and carriage wait for passengers outside the bandstand on Front Street.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Play Me a Polka
On weekends, enjoy free live music at the bandstand on Front Street. Authentically lederhosen-clad performers play accordions, tubas, and glockenspiels for your entertainment. Benches nearby offer seating, or you can stroll through the nearby open-air craft market while being serenaded.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Mountain Friends
There's some awesome public art just randomly placed around town in Leavenworth, like this sculpture entitled "Bergfreunde," or "Mountain Friends." It's a fountain, too!