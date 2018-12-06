9 Great Seattle Airbnbs That You’ll Want to Book Right Now

Get your R&R in at this Greenwood-based Airbnb, with its Zen-inspired offerings that include a private garden retreat, authentic Finnish sauna, and saltwater hot tub.

Antique wood furnishings, exposed-brick walls, a Persian rug, and soaring ceilings welcome renters to this well-located loft rental within the historic Pioneer Square quarter. Home to art galleries and an old train station, Pioneer Square is an easy 20-minute walk to downtown, too. Tip: The unit’s full kitchen and six-person dining table make this stay perfect for bringing back foodie finds from downtown’s Pike Place Market . Price from $105/night (four guests); see the full listing.

Nicknamed “Tipsy,” this tiny home—measuring a mere 180 square feet—was constructed from reclaimed wood and hand-built by a licensed architect. While small on size, it doesn’t lack in amenities, which include a shower-equipped bathroom, mini-kitchen with a fridge and induction oven, and a queen-size bed in the ladder-accessible loft. It’s located within the West Seattle Junction area, home to a weekend farmers’ market, awning-capped storefronts, independent eateries (like vinyl shop/breakfast joint Easy Street Records ), and more. Price from $79/night (three guests); see the full listing.

Indeed, it’s Airbnb to the rescue in the Emerald City, with robust rental options listed in walkable neighborhoods where you can ditch the car and hit the pavement, in spots like West Seattle , Capitol Hill , Greenwood, Ballard , or the University District (aka the U District). Or for something unique to Seattle, you might consider a houseboat or yacht stay (Airbnb has plenty of those listings, too). Accordingly, here are nine Seattle standouts that we absolutely love on Airbnb:

Dive into the authentic side of Seattle by overlooking the city’s big-name hotels—which are largely concentrated in the downtown area—in favor of an apartment-based stay in one of its diverse neighborhoods. They all come chockablock with locals’ favorite restaurants, boutiques, bookstores, cafés, and bars.

Hygge it up in this uniquely soothing stay that’s influenced by both Scandinavian and Japanese design. The two-bedroom abode—designated as a higher-standard Airbnb Plus property—offers an authentic Finnish sauna and saltwater hot tub, along with a private garden retreat. The full kitchen and four-person dining table afford an alternative to eating in one of Greenwood’s proliferation of inventive restaurants and breweries. Price from $190/night (six guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb This midcentury modern A-frame house was designed by architect Wendell Lovett and comes tucked into Seattle’s quiet Matthews Beach neighborhood.

Midcentury Modern Marvel in Matthews Beach

Don Draper would feel perfectly at home at this midcentury modern abode, an A-frame house designed by the late Pacific Northwest architect Wendell Lovett and located in the quiet Matthews Beach neighborhood. There’s plenty of room for groups (of up to eight guests) to spread out amid three bedrooms, a loft space (with an additional queen bed), and an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area. Swank touches like a jetted tub and towel warmers might make it tough to leave, but should you peel yourself away, the prominent University of Washington and Seattle’s youthful U District are just a 25-minute bike ride away, along the Burke-Gilman Trail. Price from $139/night (eight guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb Pair urban adventure with the feel of a rural-flavored getaway, via this unusual yurt-based stay.

Unusual Urban Yurt in West Seattle

The Pacific Northwest is a popular camping destination, so who says Seattle has to be any different? This unusual yurt-based stay pairs urban adventure with the sense of a rural-flavored getaway. Snuggle into a queen-size canopy bed with a solar-powered bathroom and mini-kitchen nearby, while the gas-log fireplace warms up the soft-sided yurt at night. Located in West Seattle’s village-like North Admiral district, the yurt is within a 20-minute walk of grocery stores and a movie theater, ferry rides to downtown Seattle, and spectacular sunsets at Alki Beach. Price from $84/night (four guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb Houseboats are synonymous with Seattle, and a stay at this one puts forth the very best that the experience has to offer.

Lakeside Love Nest in Westlake

Houseboats abound in Seattle, but this swank floating home is one of the most popular, after showing up on Netflix’s Stay Here series (which helps homeowners prep places for rental). The houseboat’s interior design is texture rich, with a fur-covered banquette and natural-fabric poufs, all set in a harmonious palette of gray, black, and white. Located on picturesque Lake Union’s western banks, the secluded “Love Nest” unit is a perfect choice for a romantic getaway. You can watch seaplanes take off and land right outside your window, yet restaurants and Seattle attractions—such as the Space Needle, Seattle Center, and KeyArena—are just a five-minute car ride or invigorating half-hour walk away. Price from $300/night (three guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb Grab the gang and make way for this ultra-modern, four-story townhouse—it accommodates eight guests in the Capitol Hill nabe.

Modern Townhouse Retreat in Capitol Hill

This ultra-modern, four-story townhouse—an Airbnb Plus listing—abounds with clean lines and sleek furnishings. Plush touches include a ceiling-mounted showerhead, memory foam mattresses, air-conditioning, and an evening nightcap-primed rooftop deck with outdoor seating and views of downtown and the Space Needle. It’s located along the quieter, restaurant- and café-dotted 15th Avenue portion of Capitol Hill, and just a 10-minute walk away from the heart of Seattle’s bustling, traditionally LGBTQ+ district, which brims with coffee shops, bookstores, 24-hour diners, and hip nightlife spots. Price from $349/night (eight guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb This 78-foot-long, 80-year-old yacht has been restored to a luxury standard as a floating hotel option for Airbnb guests.

Restored Yacht for 8 in Eastlake

For another floating hotel option, try the gorgeous Linmar, a 78-foot-long, 80-year-old yacht that’s been restored to a luxury standard. The cozy, light-filled space features a glossy mahogany interior, a master stateroom with private bath, and three additional bedrooms (including one that features bunk beds). There are also two salons, a full kitchen, and an exquisite porthole-enhanced dining room with seating for eight. The still-functioning yacht (which is occasionally booked for private cruises) is moored for Airbnb guests on Seattle’s Lake Union, in the Eastlake neighborhood, which offers a decent selection of restaurants and bars, and is just a quick car ride to downtown Seattle attractions. Price from $425/night (eight guests); see the full listing.

Courtesy of Airbnb Base your stay in trendy Ballard at this chic minimalist studio.

Artsy Apartment in Ballard

This super-minimalist studio in Ballard offers thoughtful touches like a cozy reading nook and a rotating “art gallery” that’s curated by the art-loving owners. Step outside for a 20-minute stroll to Golden Gardens Park, a city beach boasting views of sailboats on Puget Sound’s Olympic Mountains–flanked Shilshole Bay. Just keep in mind that the return trek requires mounting a 272-step staircase; stock up on recovery calories for the effort with a coffee shop, ice cream, and Italian restaurant set just steps outside the studio door. In downtown Ballard, around 12 blocks south, you can also catch a movie at an indie theater, visit the brand-new Nordic Museum, shop for vinyl, or stay up late for a bar crawl along cobblestoned streets. Price from $69/night (two guests); see the full listing.