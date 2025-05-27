2 of Our Favorite Hotel Brands Just Debuted in This Pacific Northwest City

Travelers headed to Seattle who are keen on making lower-impact choices—without sacrificing comfort or style—have some exciting new hotel options. Two of the most design-forward, eco-conscious hospitality brands in the country have just launched outposts in the Emerald City.

Sister property of Populus Denver (the country’s first carbon-positive hotel and one of Afar’s Best New Hotels of 2025 award winners), Populus Seattle opened in the Pioneer Square neighborhood on May 22. And in the South Lake Union area a few miles north of Populus, 1 Hotel, a luxury hospitality brand with locations around the world, opened its newest offering on May 6.

The new hotel openings come as airlift to Seattle also got a recent boost with the return of SeaPort Airlines, a regional carrier that resumed operations on May 20, 2025, after nearly a decade-long hiatus. SeaPort now offers regular commuter flights between Portland International Airport (PDX) and Seattle’s Boeing Field (BFI), otherwise known as King County International Airport, with departures every 45 minutes during peak times. This revival complements other recent enhancements to Seattle’s air connectivity, such as Alaska Airlines’ introduction of nonstop flights from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport to Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon.

Add to that the fact that Seattle’s new Overlook Walk, a massive pedestrian project that connects Pike Place Market to the 20-acre Waterfront Park, finally opened this past fall, along with the Indigenous-owned Tidelands Native Art Gallery. This is an excellent time to set out for this buzzing city on Puget Sound.

Populus Seattle is home to Salt Harvest, a hearth-driven restaurant inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Courtesy of Populus Seattle

Populus Seattle

Built inside the bones of a 1907 warehouse, this new 120-room hotel is the latest carbon-positive project from Urban Villages and is being managed by the Aparium Hotel Group.

Like its sister property in Denver, Populus Seattle is committed to a robust array of sustainability initiatives, including planting a tree for every night’s stay, using 100 percent renewable electricity, and composting all food waste. Retrofitting the supercentenarian building while keeping as much of the original structure as possible, including the historic exposed brick and Douglas fir beams, was part of the brand’s sustainability strategy.

Rooms, which start at $359 per night, range from the 277-square-foot Lupine King (with king-size bed, bath amenities by Aesop, linens by Matouk, a Pendleton throw blanket, a locally sourced mini-bar, plus tea and coffee) to the 1,015-square-foot Summit Suite, with a private terrace, soaking tub, and seating area.

The boutique hotel also features two meeting spaces, a fully equipped gym, and three drinking and dining venues: Salt Harvest, a hearth-driven restaurant inspired by the Pacific Northwest; the Café at Salt Harvest, a coffee shop serving local Monorail Espresso and artisan pastries; and Firn, a rooftop cocktail bar.

The design feels tailored to its surroundings: industrial elements such as brick, timber, and steel, and an earthy color palette that nods to the region’s forested landscapes. There are also biophilic elements, such as a multi-story moss wall and a rooftop garden with native prairie plants to enhance urban biodiversity. The art collection is also nature inspired, and all of the more than 30 pieces on display were created on site.

Go big with a stay in the sprawling 1,190-square-foot Alder House at 1 Hotel Seattle, complete with its own living area. Photo by Kelsey Bumsted

1 Hotel Seattle

1 Hotel Seattle brings the growing brand’s well-known eco-luxury aesthetic to the Pacific Northwest. It similarly has myriad sustainable touches, such as walls and stairs crafted from reclaimed wood, energy-saving smart thermostats, bamboo-based tissue, and hangers made of recycled paper. The hotel also participates in a True Zero Waste program, aiming for 90 percent of all waste across operations to be diverted from landfills.

The hotel’s 153 rooms include 45 suites (many with views of the Space Needle), with prices starting at $376 per night. The smallest room is the 327-square-foot City King, with a king-size bed, separate shower and soaking tub, coffee machine, Bamford bath products, and mini-bar. The largest room is the 1,190-square-foot Alder House, which has a separate living room, an additional sofa bed, and a dining table.

The living wall in the lobby is a reflection of 1 Hotel Seattle’s commitment to natural resources and sustainability. Photo by Mikkel Vang

There are also six event spaces, a gym, and two food and beverage outposts: La Lob, a Spanish-inspired restaurant led by acclaimed chef Oscar Amador Edo; and Drift, a café bar. The spaces were designed to reflect the nature of the Pacific Northwest, with pebblestone floors, live-edge furnishings, and a living wall in the lobby.