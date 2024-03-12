Lora Shinn

Lora Shinn

AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Cozy up with a book in one of Seattle's many literary locales, such as Left Bank Books in Pike Place Market.
UNESCO World Heritage
A Booklover’s Guide to One of The Only UNESCO Cities of Literature in the U.S.
March 12, 2024 02:03 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn
9 Great Seattle Airbnbs to Rent for a Truly Local Stay
Hotels
9 Great Seattle Airbnbs to Rent for a Truly Local Stay
April 16, 2021 04:05 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn
Yes, You Can Take Your Teen (and Tween) to Tokyo
Cities We Love
Yes, You Can Take Your Teen (and Tween) to Tokyo
July 27, 2017 12:03 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn
The Best L.A. Day Trip You Can Take—No Car Required
Cities We Love
The Best L.A. Day Trip You Can Take—No Car Required
July 1, 2016 02:03 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn
Cider_Sampler__Wayde_Carroll.jpg
Bars + Nightlife
The West Coast is Seeing a Boom in Small Craft Cider Breweries
October 23, 2015 07:14 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn
Why You Should Go to Paris This Fall
Family Travel
4 Tips for Traveling to Paris with Kids
September 3, 2015 05:19 PM
 · 
Lora Shinn