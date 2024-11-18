For a Nature-Filled Pacific Northwest Retreat, Head to These New Glamping Resorts

If you’re craving the beauty of the Pacific Northwest’s rugged landscapes but prefer a touch of comfort alongside the call of the wild, you’re in luck. Across this region, new glamping resorts are blending the best of both worlds: modern amenities with a deep connection to nature.

Recently, this area, known for its towering evergreens, tranquil lakes, roaring waterfalls, and misty mountains, saw the openings of Kitoki Inn in Vancouver and Snow Peak Campfield in Long Beach, Washington, plus the expansion of Skamania Lodge about an hour east of Portland, Oregon, right across the border in Washington along the Columbia River. Next year will usher in the newest outpost of Under Canvas, also located in Washington’s Columbia River region.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new and forthcoming outdoor-driven accommodations in the PNW.

Under Canvas’ glamorous tented accommodations—complete with en suite bathrooms—are making their way to Washington’s Columbia River region. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge

Under Canvas, a brand known for its safari-inspired tented camps, will open its first Pacific Northwest venue in May 2025. The property will be set on 120 acres of densely forested land in Washington’s White Salmon River Valley near the tiny community of B Z Corner.

“Guests of Under Canvas have been asking for a camp in Washington since the brand’s inception,” May Lilley, Under Canvas’ chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now have a presence in the Pacific Northwest, home to both adventurous people who love spending time in nature and spectacularly beautiful outdoor destinations, recreation, food and wine.”

All 50 tents will feature king-size beds with high-end linens, a gas fireplace, an en suite bathroom with a shower and toilet, and a private porch; some will include stargazing windows above the bed. The camp’s sister property, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase, became the first lodging worldwide to earn a DarkSky Lodging certification from DarkSky International in 2023. The majority of the abodes will sleep two people; however, there will also be some deluxe-style tents that can sleep up to six.

At the center of the property will be a lobby tent, where guests can plan their daily mountain biking, rafting, or winery-hopping adventures with the help of an on-site experience coordinator. This will also be the place to go to participate in morning yoga classes, purchase grab-and-go meals, or dine at the cafe-style eatery for breakfast and dinner.

Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge is now accepting reservations for its opening season, May 29 to October 27, 2025, beginning at $299 per night.

When it opens, Columbia River Gorge will be Under Canvas’ 12th property (not including Ulum, the more upscale spin-off of Under Canvas, which Afar recognized as one of the best new hotels of 2024). This will be the first Under Canvas property that isn’t immediately adjacent to or within a short drive of a national park (the nearest is Mount Rainier National Park, three and a half hours away by car), but it is less than an hour away from the jaw-dropping scenery of the Columbia River, including the dramatic cliffs of the gorge and the cascading Multnomah Falls.

The sleek Jyubako Suites are designed by Japanese starchitect Kengo Kuma. Courtesy of Snow Peak Long Beach Campfield

Snow Peak Campfield

The first stateside outpost for Snow Peak, a Japanese outdoor gear brand and glamping company, opened in June 2024 in Long Beach, Washington, a coastal region known for crabbing, beach combing, and hiking among old-growth forests.

Snow Peak offers a handful of accommodation types, though the one that arguably best fits under the glamping umbrella is its 14 Jyubako Suites. These microcabins have a queen bed with linens, a private bathroom, a living area, a kitchenette, and air-conditioning.

There are also seven Tent Suites (prepitched campsites with kitchens, a dining area, and an outdoor campfire space) and roughly four dozen “Field Sites” (which operate like regular campsites where guests bring all their own gear). Both options have access to an on-site bathhouse.

All guests, regardless of accommodation type, can use the Ofuro Spa, located in a charred-cedar building with a hot tub, a cold-plunge pool, and a hinoki cypress sauna. Everyone can also visit the property’s store for supplies, which range from s’mores kits to bug spray, and rentals, such as camp chairs and stoves.

Snow Peak Campfield is open year-round, with the Jyubako Suites starting at $130 per night, Tent Suites at $120, and Field Sites at $40.

Get a forest-fueled fix in one of the more recently added treehouse rooms at Skamania Lodge in Washington. Photo by Patrik Argast

Skamania Lodge

Just downriver of Under Canvas, Skamania Lodge originally opened in 1993, however, it’s only gotten into the glamping game in recent years, with new treehouses that were unveiled in 2015 and new glamping tents in summer 2024.

The 472-square-foot canvas glamping tents, bolstered by wooden frames and set on elevated platforms, are decidedly luxurious. Each boasts a king-size bed, a gas fireplace, and indoor and outdoor seating areas and is stocked with a coffee maker and board games. There’s also an adjoining bathroom tent, where guests can open the front wall to shower or sit in the stand-alone soaking tub with views of the surrounding Douglas Fir forest.

Guests also have access to the 175-acre retreat’s many amenities, including hot tubs, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa, a golf course, two on-site restaurants, and an adventure park with seven zip lines, three sky bridges, and an axe-throwing area.

Tents start at $499 per night and are bookable April through October.

Unplug in one of Kitoki Inn’s three cedar-clad cabins on Bowen Island. Photo by Joann Pai

Kitoki Inn

Opened in June 2021, Kitoki Inn is a 20-minute ferry from Vancouver. Here, boutique forest cabins that marry elements of Japanese minimalism and contemporary West Coast style are the name of the game. There are three cedar-clad cabins, each with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the temperate rainforest. Each holds a queen-size bed, Japanese-made linens, a seating area, an en suite bathroom with a rain shower, a built-in breakfast nook, and a kitchenette (stocked with complimentary homemade scones, granola, yogurt, coffee, and tea that you can start the day with).

Beyond immediate access to nature, one of the highlights of Kitoki Inn is the onsen-style bathhouse, which guests are allowed to visit twice a day for up to 90 minutes. It includes an open-air hot tub overlooking the traditional Japanese garden, a hydrotherapy shower, and a wood-burning outdoor fireplace.

Rates start at $585 Canadian (about US$420 at the time of writing). Kitoki is open year-round, though does require a two-night minimum.